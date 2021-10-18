2023 Genesis G90 Reveals Neat Interior in Latest Spy Shots

Expected to premiere next year for the 2023 model year, the all-new G90 is the flagship of the Hyundai-owned Genesis brand. The latest spy photos reveal how much of a difference there is between the current luxobarge's interior and the newcomer, starting with the digital instrument cluster.
Lots of buttons on the steering wheel are noticeable as well, along with a generously sized touchscreen infotainment system, carbon fiber-inspired trim for the central air vent, and a dedicated panel for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. As opposed to the Mercedes Sonderklasse, the G90 keeps it practical with physical buttons instead of digital controls.
Captured while driving at 20 kilometers per hour (12.2 miles per hour) toward an intersection, the G90 also shows paddle shifters on the back of the steering wheel rather than the steering column and a digital representation of the car’s rear end on the instrument cluster. The latter most likely indicates adaptive cruise control with automatic stop-and-go function across the speed range, which is expected of a luxurious sedan nowadays.
On closer inspection, you can also tell that Genesis improved the quality of the interior materials as well as the fit and finish of the interior trim. Still covered in camouflage from roofline to the rocker panels, the G90 features pop-out door handles with chrome strips at the top. Chrome is also used extensively for the side windows although the pillars and grille are black.
Pictured with an intricate wheel design, G-matrix quad headlamps, and pentagonal tips for the exhaust system, the prototype that Genesis currently tests at the Nurburgring is rocking a half cage and Recaro competition seats up front. Obviously enough, the series-production version won’t flaunt such equipment because it’s not a track-focused sedan in any conceivable way.
The clamshell-style hood keeps prying eyes from seeing the force-fed V6 that replaces the current engine crop, including the 5.0-liter V8. The Smartstream G3.5 T-GDi develops 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet (530 Nm) in the GV80 crossover. For the sake of reference, the Mercedes-Benz S 500 4Matic for the 2021 model year is flaunting a straight-six engine with 429 ponies and 384 pound-feet (520 Nm) of torque thanks to mild-hybrid assistance.
