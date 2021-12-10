Users Clearly Aren’t Happy with the Latest Google Maps Updates on Android

Dilbar, the World's Largest Motor Yacht, Is Owned by Russian Billionaire Alisher Usmanov

Google Maps is currently the world’s number one mobile navigation app, and the Google Play Store statistics are the living proof in this regard. 6 photos



Google itself is very committed to improving Google Maps, so the company rolls out frequent updates supposed not only to add new features but also to polish the overall experience.



However, these updates sometimes cause more harm than good, as they break down certain features, making it harder for users to rely on the app for their daily navigation needs.



This is the case with the updates received by Google Maps lately. The app’s listing on the



Several users complain of



Others say the app just shuts down when trying to search along the route. Some of those who installed the most recent updates claim that locking the mobile device to use Google Maps in the audio mode no longer works, as the app just goes back to showing route options, therefore interrupting the navigation.



And that’s not all. There’s also a handful of reports indicating the app feels very laggy and sometimes won’t even load addresses, while others claim the voice packages are broken and the navigation now uses a bizarre mix of Spanish and English when guiding them to destination.



