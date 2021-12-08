Original 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Looks Hungry for Glory, Last on the Road 30 Years Ago

5 This Reptilian “Volks-Vette” Is One of the Wackiest Movie Cars of All Time

Restoring an icon back to factory specifications isn't easy, that's for sure, and this is the reason you can find plenty of projects cars out there still requiring the finishing touches before getting back on the road.



Let’s start with the obvious and tell you this Corvette doesn’t come in a mint condition. It’s a project car in all regards, and eBay seller



The last time this Vette has been on the road was in 1990, so it’s been sitting for approximately 30 years hoping someone else would give it the second chance it deserves. The owner eventually started a restoration process, but we’re being told they got sick, so the project was abandoned, with the Corvette just sitting around without receiving any improvement.



As you can easily tell with a quick look at the photo gallery, the



Without a doubt, the bad news is the amount of rust that has already invaded some parts, though this isn’t surprising by any means. The car has been parked for nearly three decades, so the rust is something that just makes sense. As a result, just make sure you inspect it thoroughly, as this Vette might require even more extensive patches than what you can tell from the pics.



Originally painted in Muslane Blue and sporting a blue interior, the car obviously requires a repaint, with the interior also coming in a rather rough condition. On the other hand, there are plenty of extra parts to help you with the restoration, including a pair of seats to jumpstart the refresh of the cabin.



The matching-numbers 350 (5.7-liter) is still there under the hood, and it’s paired to a 4-speed transmission. We don’t know if it can still be saved or not, but given it’s been sitting for so long, don’t be too surprised if getting this V8 in working condition will be quite a challenge. At this point, it’s obviously not running, so taking care of transportation is also a must. The odometer indicates 68,387 miles (110,000 km), obviously all original.



The bidding for this brilliant Corvette project car is currently under way, but at the time of writing, the reserve is yet to be met. There’s no word as to how much you need to pay to reach the reserve, but the top bid right now is lower than $2,000.



