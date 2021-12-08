Apple Car Could Really Make Apple the King of the World

4 Xiaomi Planning to Open 30,000 Stores as It Prepares the Car Offensive

While Apple has remained completely tight-lipped on its automotive ambitions, the entire world knows the company is already working on a self-driving car. 10 photos



A prototype is likely to see the daylight in 2022 and 2023, especially as the work on the project advances and Apple is already believed to be discussing manufacturing plans for the car.



Without a doubt, the Apple Car is one of the most anticipated products ever released by the tech company, and it’s pretty much the first time a large tech company steps into the automotive industry to become a full competitor to traditional carmakers.



This is reason enough to believe the Apple Car, if successful, can make the Cupertino-based iPhone maker the king of the world, with a Morgan Stanley analyst recently cited as



In other words, projects like Apple’s mixed reality headset and the self-driving car could propel the Apple share price to $200, which means the company’s market cap would easily exceed $3 trillion. At this point, Apple is already the most valuable company in the entire world, with a share price of $174.23 and a market valuation that exceeds $2.86 trillion.



In the meantime, Apple is clearly trying to keep everything secret on the Apple Car front. The company has truly embraced its famous FBI-like secrecy for this project, and its leadership team is going to great lengths to make sure no key details make it to the press.



Earlier this year, it’s been rumored Apple



