Guardrail Jumps in Front of Poor Porsche 911 in Russia, Ruins That Pretty Body

Dreaming about the older Porsche 911 GT2 RS or the new Turbo S and GT3 may be fine and all, but the truth is that most of us would never need anything more than the base Carrera.
Sure, one might argue that we now have hatchbacks that are faster and more powerful, and SUVs that would kill it in a straight-line sprint. However, that shouldn’t stop anyone from living the Porsche 911 dream, just like the owner of this yellow example, whose joyride was only interrupted by the guardrail.
The brutal impact that left deep marks on the right side of the car, while also devouring its headlight, fender, part of the bumper, and even the axle, was a result of reckless driving. The social media post that has shared these images has also attached a low-res video of the accident, which is cringy.
Shot in the Moscow region in Russia, apparently sometime last year, considering that it’s been cropped and you can see ‘2021’ in the upper right corner, the clip shows the 911 driving fast in the rain, and going from one lane to the other. The irresponsible overtaking tendency was brutally stopped after it oversteered all of a sudden, and then the inevitable happened.
As a result, even if 379 hp and 331 lb-ft (449 Nm) of torque produced by the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine does not seem that appealing compared to what full-blown exotics have to offer, it’s way more than some people can handle. In case you needed a reminder, the 911 Carrera brags about doing the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in only 3.8 seconds if ordered with the Sport Chrono Package, and 4.0 seconds without it. Top speed is rated at 182 mph (293 kph), and the car carries an MSRP of $101,200 in the United States.
