Blowing Up Your Friend’s New BMW M5 Competition Is How You Express Grief for Clout

There isn’t just one “normal” expression of grief, especially when it comes to the loss of a loved one. That said, this is probably not it.
Few would us would think the best way to honor a lost friend would be to destroy another friend’s expensive car, but we’re not this particular vlogger from Russia. Car trashing has long become a thing in the country, with many so-called influencers and vloggers resorting to it to get more clicks, but Litvin is now dressing it up as “mourning.”
This time, he’s torched a new BMW M5 Competition, which local media claims belonged to one of his friends who, to boot, had gotten it on credit. If the name Litvin (Mikhail Litvin, to be more precise) rings a bell, it’s because this isn’t his first rodeo. In October 2020, he torched his own Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ as a sign of protest against the Mercedes dealerships that had been stiffing him and/or refusing him service. A short while later, he “accidentally” crashed a Porsche Taycan Turbo S inside a Porsche dealership after mistaking the acceleration for the brake.
He’s now back with another car trashing video, this time disguised as some sort of tribute to a lost friend, fellow-vlogger Said Gubdensky, who died in November 2021 in a BMW crash he reportedly caused by speeding and reckless driving. Because a BMW was involved in the accident, Litvin chose a BMW for the send-off.
The video is dramatic, with a short-film-like quality to it that bespeaks its scripted nature. Quick cuts, different camera angles, careful post-production editing, dramatic music, and the same questionable acting as in the original video turn the latest into the perfect hate-watch material.
Litvin hams it up for the camera: he grills sausages, he parades around in his Guess underpants and Louis Vuitton leather jacket, flashes his watch, and waxes poetic about how he’s about to send the BMW into the afterlife with something better than dynamite. It still looks like he used explosives, but he gets to pretend he lit the car up with a flaming arrow after he doused the vehicle in gasoline.
The stunt is incredibly stupid, especially given the “excuse” offered that it’s a tribute for his late friend. Even Litvin’s longtime followers are seeing through it and are calling him out for the $130,000+ stunt. To wreck a brand-new car that you don’t even own while exploiting someone’s tragic end for clout is ridiculous. Apparently, it’s the reality we’re living in today.
If you don’t feel like giving Litvin any more clicks, just skip the video. The photo gallery above should be enough to show you just how utterly ridiculous clout-chasing has gotten.
