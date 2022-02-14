This Is How a Super Bowl Flyover Looks Like From Inside the Cockpit of a Fighter Jet

The most intense sporting event of the year is now over, and what a spectacle it’s been. At the end of a very exciting game, and a hell of a halftime show, the Los Angeles Rams emerged victorious, taking home the Vince Lombardi for the second time in their history.
With over 70,000 people in the stands and around 117 million tuning in on various platforms, the game was one to remember, with the Rams going ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals thanks to a touchdown achieved in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter.
At halftime, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar were on stage to make Super Bowl LVI one dedicated to hip-hop (finally). But there was spectacle in the sky as well, right during the final notes of the national anthem, when the U.S. Air Force (USAF) performed its usual flyover with some incredible military birds.
As announced ever since late January, this year’s flyover was performed with five aircraft: the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, A-10 Thunderbolt, F-16 Fighting Falcon, and the star of the entire lineup, a P-51 Mustang deployed over the SoFi stadium by the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation.
The ink is not dry yet on this year’s Super Bowl, so we do not have official images yet from what went on in the skies over Inglewood. We expect details to emerge shortly, and as a taste of things to come, Mustang included, Combat War Footage published a cockpit view of the flyover that took place in 2018, during Super Bowl LII, over the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
We see a P-51 Mustang, deployed with the Wings of the North Air Museum, leading a formation of two A-10s and an F-16, with the images shot from the cockpit of the F-16 that brings up the rear. And we also get a hell of a sunset...
