Porsche-Designed Royal Falcon One Is a Spaceship on Water, Can Be Yours for $26.6M

The first mega-yacht developed by the Porsche Design Studio is now on sale, seeing a recent price drop of a few million dollars. Futuristic in design, fast, and luxurious, the Royal Falcon One catamaran is in top-notch condition and has low engine hours.
Designed by Studio F.A. Porsche and Royal Falcon, the catamaran looks like a spaceship on water. It was built in Sweden as a commercial vessel and delivered in 2019. The mega-yacht measures 135 ft (41 m) in length and has a beam of 41 ft (12.5 m).
With a certified marine-grade aluminum hull and superstructure and, powered by two 4,600 hp MTU 16V 4000 M93L diesel engines, the catamaran is impressively fast, being able to reach a top speed of 37 knots (42.5 mph/68 kph). It has a cruising speed of 15 knots (17 mph/27 kph) and, at economical speeds of 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph), it boasts a range of 2,250 nm.
The Royal Falcon One can accommodate up to 10 guests in five cabins. There’s a spacious owner’s suite and four VIP cabins to sleep the passengers. Located on the upper deck, the owner’s suite comes with a Porsche-designed master bathroom and a large balcony for al fresco dining, which offers breathtaking panoramic views.
Described as the heart of the yacht, the saloon on the main deck comes with various sitting areas. The upper level comes with a panoramic lounge with a bar and a jacuzzi pool with sun pads. Several dining areas are available onboard. Water toys can be stored in the tender garage back aft.
In its characteristic style, Porsche went with real leather for the catamaran's interior, with the overall design of the vessel being a clean but modern and luxurious one.
Right now, the Royal Falcon One catamaran is available to buy on the Denison Yachting website. But even though it recently had a $4.5 million price drop, you still have to dig deep into your pocket to afford it, as the mega-yacht will cost you over $26.6 million.
