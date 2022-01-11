Sunreef Launches First 80 Eco Luxury Catamaran, Fully Electric and Covered in Solar Panels

Just like everyone else in the industry, shipbuilder Sunreef Yachts is also working on making the switch toward a more environmentally-friendly fleet, and its Eco line is the company’s approach to sustainable luxury yachting. The Sunreef 80 Eco is one of the vessels in that range, and the first yacht in the series has just been launched.
On the market since 2002, Sunreef Yachts is based in Poland and specializes in luxury catamarans, boasting more than 140 yachts built so far. Its Eco sail catamarans claim to use green energy in the most efficient way, being equipped with electric engines powered by light, custom-energy battery banks. Those batteries are fed by either solar panels or sail-assist. The vessels are made using sustainable materials such as reclaimed teak, linen, or recycled fibers.
Announced in March 2021, the Sunreef 80 Eco is described by the Polish company as the world’s most advanced luxury catamaran, designed and built to navigate in complete harmony with the elements. It is now the flagship of the Eco line, and Sunreef calls it a “pioneer in the world of responsible yachting.”
The catamaran you see in the video below this article is the first such vessel in the series and was just launched. It is a fully autonomous, all-electric vessel (equipped with two 180kW motors) that uses Sunreef Yachts’ proprietary solar panels to power the battery pack. They cover an area of 164 sq m (1,765 sq ft) and are integrated into the ship, from the hull sides to the superstructure and the carbon mast. They are all produced in-house and can generate up to 32kWp of energy.
The Sunreef 80 Eco measures 78 ft (23.8 meters) in length and can sleep up to 10 passengers who are accommodated in five luxurious, tasteful cabins. A spacious dining table that can fit all 10 guests is located in the main saloon, which also comes with a large TV and inviting sofas. You can find additional sofas as well as sun loungers on the aft deck.
Pricing details for the Sunreef 80 Eco are not displayed on the website, but you can contact Sunreef Yachts for inquiries.
