The Cybercat Is a Cybertruck Catamaran That Can Turn Hydrofoil, Cyber Island or Boathouse

The Cybertruck is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated vehicles, and it’s already inspired many third-party upgrades and products. From Cyber-houses to Cyber-garages, Cyber-pop-up campers, and add-on solar panels, the Cybertruck is proving a very profitable platform for startups looking to monetize on the interest in the Tesla e-truck.
That’s probably the context in which you have to regard the Cybercat, a Cybertruck catamaran, with all the caution it mandates. Cybercat is the brainchild of entrepreneur, Tesla owner (and Cybertruck reservation holder), and tech wizard Anthony Diamond from the Greater Seattle Area (hat tip to InsideEVs). Diamond is the CEO and founder of Memory Maps Inc. was featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2017 in the energy category, and holds a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from UC Berkeley and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University.
Diamond’s idea is to add modularity to the Cybertruck and turn it into a catamaran or a hydrofoil as a pricier option, based on Elon Musk’s one-time statement that the e-truck could work as a boat on a short term basis. Thus, the Cybercat was born, which is basically a series of components that can be stowed on the truck without interfering with range, and added to it to turn it into a boat. The estimated cost is cheaper than with an actual boat, both as regards maintenance and the initial price, and it’s also easier to deploy. Diamond says it would only take one person 5 to 10 minutes to go from land vehicle to boat.
The Cybercat would be the answer to all these, even in the most basic configuration. Diamond imagines the Cybercat catamaran would be priced between $22,000 and $32,900, depending on the number of 50 kW motors you wanted to add. The maximum is five, for a total output of 335 hp. Top speed is estimated at 22+ knots (above 25 mph/40 kph) and a range of 100 nautical miles (115 miles/185 km) at a cruising speed of 5 knots (5.7 mph/9.2 kph), and 44 nautical miles (51 miles/81 km) at a brisker 13 knots (15 mph/24 kph).
For a more impressive performance, Diamond proposes upgrading the upgrade to the Cybertruck by taking the Cybercat to the next level: the Cybercat Foiler. This one is priced between $35,400 and $42,900, also depending on the number of motors, and delivers a top speed of 35 knots (40 mph/65 kph), with a range estimated at 65 nautical miles (75 miles/120 km) when speeding at 22 knots (25 mph/40 kph).
All of this is wildly entertaining as it is but, as they say in those old-timer infomercials, “but wait, there’s more!” Why stop at turning your Cybertruck into a boat when you could basically live in it on the water? Diamond’s two suggestions in this sense are the Cyber Island and the Cybercat boathouse.
The gallery above includes renders for both the Cybercat catamaran and the Cybercat Foiler, alongside the Cyber Island and boathouse. The CGI leaves a lot to be desired, but the website offers indications of an apparent intent to bring this to market: the Cybercat is pending a patent, and both versions of the kit are taking reservations. Then again, the step from intent to actual production can be quite a leap, and you can look at the Cybertruck itself to appreciate just how challenging it can be.
