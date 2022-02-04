The Cybercat Is a Cybertruck Catamaran That Can Turn Hydrofoil, Cyber Island or Boathouse

More on this:

1 Joe Rogan Gets to See and Drive the Cybertruck, Calls It the “Coolest Car Ever”

2 Cybertruck Officially Delayed to 2023 Because Tesla Has Too Much on Its Plate Already

3 Tesla Cybertruck Leaks in Production Guise With No Door Handles and Removable Front End?

4 CyberKAT Promises To Help Blow the Snow, Plants Cybertruck Thoughts in Your Mind

5 Tesla “CyberAutonomous” Probably Comes From a Not-So-Distant, Safe EV Future