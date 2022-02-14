Excess 14 Catamaran Is All About an Innovative Layout, Even Flaunts a Sky Lounge

Not everybody is a fan of giant luxury yachts or massive explorers, but catamarans, on the other hand, are increasingly popular. The fact that one of the largest players in the industry, the Benetteau Group, launched a separate catamaran brand proves it. Called Excess, that brand has quickly earned a stable reputation, and its latest addition to the fleet takes it one step further.
The catamaran brand is dedicated to elegant and innovative design. While there are all types of cats on the market, including green ones that use clean energy, the Excess boats focus on comfort and a durable, high-performance build. The new Excess 14 claims to reveal a layout that was never before seen on the market. But even until that part, it stands out due to its gorgeous silhouette, with a low boom, inverted and inclined bows, an aft-set coach roof, and redesigned hull windows.
Thanks to these new windows that aren’t tinted, this is the only Excess model that offers the best visibility. The brand’s collaboration with VPLP Design also resulted in an optimized structure featuring carbon reinforcements, a lower center of gravity, and an optimized sail area to displacement ratio.
Inside, the Excess 14 is all about premium comfort, revealing generous beds, bathrooms with separate showers, and plenty of storage space. There’s a three-cabin layout version, boasting a central bathroom, a spacious private dressing area, and the option of adding bunk beds, plus a four-cabin version. This one offers four separate showers, which is a remarkable feature for most catamarans, plus an amazing sky lounge option – guests onboard can admire the view while enjoying a lounge area on the couch roof. Plus, an optional skipper cabin can be provided in each hull.
The Excess 14 is gearing up to enter the construction phase, and more information about its performance will be revealed at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival, where the new catamaran will be officially introduced.
Thanks to these new windows that aren’t tinted, this is the only Excess model that offers the best visibility. The brand’s collaboration with VPLP Design also resulted in an optimized structure featuring carbon reinforcements, a lower center of gravity, and an optimized sail area to displacement ratio.
Inside, the Excess 14 is all about premium comfort, revealing generous beds, bathrooms with separate showers, and plenty of storage space. There’s a three-cabin layout version, boasting a central bathroom, a spacious private dressing area, and the option of adding bunk beds, plus a four-cabin version. This one offers four separate showers, which is a remarkable feature for most catamarans, plus an amazing sky lounge option – guests onboard can admire the view while enjoying a lounge area on the couch roof. Plus, an optional skipper cabin can be provided in each hull.
The Excess 14 is gearing up to enter the construction phase, and more information about its performance will be revealed at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival, where the new catamaran will be officially introduced.