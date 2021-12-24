Dodge Viper ACR Extreme Pack Is One of America’s God Tier Driving Machines

If you’re looking for an American-built track weapon, it doesn’t get much better than the now-extinct Dodge Viper in ACR specification. This car was presented initially at SEMA in 2014 as a concept, before being unveiled in 2015 for the 2016 model year, priced from just over $120,000.
All ACR variants came with a track-focused aerodynamic body kit, comprised of a new front splitter and a fixed carbon fiber rear wing. However, those who went for the Extreme Aero Package would enjoy the same aerodynamic prowess that helped the ACR lap the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 7:01.67 with test driver Dominik Farnbacher behind the wheel.
The Extreme Aero Package added a removable extended front splitter extension, a new adjustable rear wing, four dive planes, six removable diffuser strakes, removable brake ducts and removable hood louvers. The result was an extra 500 lbs (227 kg) of downforce during cornering, which in turn lowered the top speed.
Now, what we have here for you is a used 2016 Viper ACR in that exact specification, getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer with 9,000 miles (14,500 km) on its 8.4-liter V10 engine.
Visually, the car comes with an orange exterior, the previously mentioned aero package and optional ACR 19-inch wheels, wrapped in 295/25 front and 335/30 rear Kumho Ecsta V720 tires, hugging the Brembo Carbon Ceramic Matrix brakes.
Interior highlights include the black leather and Alcantara seats, white accent stitching throughout the cabin, an Alcantara-wrapped flat bottom steering wheel, lightweight carpeting, climate control, cruise control, a Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with sat-nav, power-adjustable pedals and power windows.
As for that V10, it’s naturally aspirated and was factory rated at 645 hp (654 ps) and 600 lb-ft (813 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.
With 4 days left to go in the bidding process, the highest submitted bid is (currently) $175,000. This means that somebody already values this half a decade old Viper more than they would a 2022 Porsche 911 GT3.
