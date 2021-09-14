This 2016 Dodge Viper ACR Extreme Aero Package Costs More Than New

Motor Yacht Sage Let’s You and 11 Friends Live Italian Yachting Dream for $1.13M a Pop

Originally priced from $118,795 excluding the gas-chugging tax and freight, the ACR with the Extreme Aero Package is the most driver-focused Viper entitled to wear a license plate. This particular example, chassis 1C3BDECZ1GV100226, currently sits on a high bid of $170k. 28 photos



Originally sold for $147,540 including destination charge, the Viper ACR in the following clip further boasts red seatbelts, 295/25 and 355/30 by 19-inch rubber shoes, adjustable suspension, five-mode stability control and Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes with red-painted calipers. Although it’s a track-focused monster, this fellow isn’t all that bad on the long haul thanks to an 8.4-inch touchscreen, GPS navigation, cruise control, a backup camera, power-adjustable pedals, air con and one-touch power windows.



Don’t fool yourself into believing the Viper ACR is a kitty on public roads. In addition to the harsh ride and extreme-performance tires, the fuel economy isn’t particularly stellar for daily driving either. As per the



Capable of more than 1.5 Gs on high-speed turns and able to producing nearly a ton of downforce at 177 mph (285 kilometers per hour), the Viper ACR feels more at home on the circuit. Considering that the Sports Car Club of America has certified lap records at 13 road courses back in 2015, the V10-powered serpent with 645 ponies on tap isn’t for the faint of heart.



The question is, does $170k make sense or would you rather strip out a featherweight sports car such as the Mazda MX-5 Miata and call it a day?



