Rivian R1T and R1S Now Have Official EPA Numbers: Check Them Here

Can an off-roader be a fuel-efficient machine? After many years covering the automotive industry, the closest we ever got to that was the Suzuki Jimny and only because it was tiny and very light. These vehicles are usually massive and have a vast frontal area and big engines, making them not very frugal. The official EPA numbers for the Rivian R1T and R1S show that this is also the case with electric vehicles with that mission, even if they are much better than their combustion-engined competitors.

6 photos