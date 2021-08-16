25-Foot-Long Dodge Viper Limo Looks Ridiculous, Seats 12, and It Can Be Yours

Engineer Builds Wooden Scrambler Style e-Bike and the Result Is Spectacular

When it comes to extended wheelbase limousines, it's the four-door sedans and the full-size SUVs that get converted. But from time to time we stumble across unusual conversions, usually based on sports cars or even supercars. This 25-foot-long beast is based on the Dodge Viper and it might just be the only one in existence. 7 photos



But they're good enough to notice a few interesting bits. For starters, the limo doesn't have doors for the rear section. So while it can seat up to 12 people, they won't be able to get inside the cabin unless they jump over the sides.



Second, this thing doesn't have a roof. Sure, it looks cool and all with that secondary hoop behind the front seats, but this limo is pretty much useless in rainy weather and during the cold season. Not only that, but you definitely need a garage for it. One big enough to house



There's no word as to what chassis is underneath that elongated Viper body, but apparently, the original 8.0-liter V10 engine is still under the hood. This mill was rated at 415 horsepower back in the day, so it's likely plenty powerful to roll all that extra bodywork. It also comes with the original six-speed manual gearbox.



As far as looks go, it appears to be in good condition. It's been repainted in white with blue stripes, a traditional



The seller also claims that the car has been driven for only 5,900 miles (9,495 km), mostly during "TV shows, commercials, and special events." The price tag is almost as ridiculous as a 25-foot-long Viper at $135,000. That's enough to buy a used 1996 Viper RT/10 and restore it to pristine condition. On the other hand, no stock Viper will enable you to haul 12 people at the same time.



While I'm not entirely sure that this is indeed the only Viper



