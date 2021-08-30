World’s Only Dodge Viper Limousine Fails to Secure Even One Bid After Listing

You’d think the title of “world’s only” would be enough to generate at least minimal amount of interest, if not actually help sell a vehicle. This obviously doesn’t apply when the vehicle is a Dodge Viper limo conversion.
A couple of weeks ago, a very strange vehicle was listed for sale on eBay. A 1996 Dodge Viper RT/10 converted into a limousine and capable of hauling up to 12 people, with little recorded mileage, was offered to anyone interested in rolling in style – and in large company. The conversion was 25 feet long (7.62 meters) and supposedly showed only 5,900 miles (9,495 km) on the odo.
The listing included few specifics, other than the mention that it still had the original 8.0-liter V10 engine mated with a six-speed manual transmission, that the interior was custom done in black leather, and that the vehicle had been featured in TV shows and commercials. However, the seller was convinced this was the only Viper limousine in the world.
Not a single one of these arguments, nor the low-quality pics included with the listing were able to convince a single person to bid for the limo. This is funny on its own, but it’s even more so if you consider the fact that the seller was asking for $135,000 for a very impractical vehicle. The Viper limo failed to sell and, even worse, it failed to make even the smallest impression, despite plenty of coverage in the media.
Perhaps better marketing would have helped. As it turns out, the Viper limo is, indeed, a very special project. No one can say for sure whether it’s the only one in the world, but it’s the work of Mario and Michael Sciortino of Unique Movie Cars Las Vegas. It’s a family-run shop that claims to have done 95% of the cars you see in movies and ‘80s TV shows, from Cannonball Run, Back to the Future, Batman, Indiana Jones, and Ocean’s 11, to Smokey and the Bandit and the Wonder Woman TV series.
They have it listed among their Custom projects, but never offered any details as to its purpose. It looks like it was completed sometime in early 2012, being brought on display at that year’s edition of the SEMA show.
So, here we had a custom vehicle done by a reputed shop, with some history and mild celebrity provenance, and plenty of wow factor, failing to make the smallest ripple in the greater scheme of things. If you ever need confirmation that not all that is outside the norm is actually worth the effort, this is probably it.
As the saying goes, “just because they could...”
The listing included few specifics, other than the mention that it still had the original 8.0-liter V10 engine mated with a six-speed manual transmission, that the interior was custom done in black leather, and that the vehicle had been featured in TV shows and commercials. However, the seller was convinced this was the only Viper limousine in the world.
Not a single one of these arguments, nor the low-quality pics included with the listing were able to convince a single person to bid for the limo. This is funny on its own, but it’s even more so if you consider the fact that the seller was asking for $135,000 for a very impractical vehicle. The Viper limo failed to sell and, even worse, it failed to make even the smallest impression, despite plenty of coverage in the media.
Perhaps better marketing would have helped. As it turns out, the Viper limo is, indeed, a very special project. No one can say for sure whether it’s the only one in the world, but it’s the work of Mario and Michael Sciortino of Unique Movie Cars Las Vegas. It’s a family-run shop that claims to have done 95% of the cars you see in movies and ‘80s TV shows, from Cannonball Run, Back to the Future, Batman, Indiana Jones, and Ocean’s 11, to Smokey and the Bandit and the Wonder Woman TV series.
They have it listed among their Custom projects, but never offered any details as to its purpose. It looks like it was completed sometime in early 2012, being brought on display at that year’s edition of the SEMA show.
So, here we had a custom vehicle done by a reputed shop, with some history and mild celebrity provenance, and plenty of wow factor, failing to make the smallest ripple in the greater scheme of things. If you ever need confirmation that not all that is outside the norm is actually worth the effort, this is probably it.
As the saying goes, “just because they could...”