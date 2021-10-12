Like-New 2016 Dodge Viper ACR Extreme Seeks a Bit of Auction Madness in Its Life

Five generations, a production run (with interruptions) between 1991 and 2017, as well as a cult following. That would be, in a nutshell, the Dodge Viper, if not for the special versions.
The fifth-generation VX, for example, had a truly diverse crop of trims: TA (Time Attack), the easy to personalize GTC, or the feisty ACR. As far as the American Club Racing variant is concerned, it also came with a remarkably diverse set of options, just like the other trims.
This 438-mile (705 km) 2016 Dodge Viper ACR Extreme, for example, has the Aero Package that was used by the company to conquer a total of no less than 13 racetrack lap records. So, it may have a significant impact on the Viper’s top speed, reduced from 191 mph (307 kph) to just 177 mph (285 kph). But it’s also a canyon-carving monster, with an extra 500 lbs. (207 kg) of downforce available during cornering, compared to stock.
Thus, it’s no wonder this like-new example has attracted a lot of attention on the auction portal Bring a Trailer. There, private user HGALLC is offering the Viper ACR Extreme from Great Neck, New York, dressed up in a Viper White paint scheme with Red and Black details. Meanwhile, the interior is finished in black leather and Alcantara for a luxurious yet spartan atmosphere.
Naturally, the main asset of the Viper is the 8.4-liter V10 that’s mated to a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. Additional highlights include the Extreme Aero Package, the Exterior Carbon Fiber Package, an adjustable suspension setup, the SRT hood, or the dual side-exit exhaust system, among others.
During its lifetime, the high-performance sports car had just one owner, who is now selling it with a clean Carfax and clean New York title. Of course, the Viper has attracted a little bit of auction madness around it, so no one should be surprised by the current highest bid of no less than $226k.
