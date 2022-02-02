“Classic” Ford Mustang Turns Into Digitally Yellow Boss With Carbon Black Wide Body

Whenever an original Ford Mustang wears yellow and black attire, one can bet this is no run-of-the-mill pony car. Instead, we should suspect all sorts of wonderful things happening under the dress code.
Fans of vintage pony/muscle cars know well that back in the early days all Detroit automakers churned out special variants of their successful nameplates like there was no tomorrow. Ford was no exception, and their Mustang came in a wide variety of choices. However, there were always hints towards what lurked underneath the cool appearance.
Well, sometimes there was a flat-out giveaway. Such as the Boss 302 decals on the side of the 1969 and 1970 Ford Mustangs that acted as Blue Oval’s iconic Chevy Camaro Z/28 killer recipe. Naturally, automotive virtual artists are usually nothing like OEM designers. So, the inscriptions have suddenly disappeared off this “classic” example.
Instead, we are given a swift “yellow BOSS with carbon body” description and a revealing hashtag to make sure we got our CGI Ford Mustang Boss 302 priorities straight. After all, Olomouc, Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, always has a twist added to his digital projects.
Following a couple of stints across Euro territory, the CGI expert is back into Americana mode. And again, focuses on something old of the Ford Mustang variety. Though, on this occasion, one could even call the modifications subtle. Especially considering his prior twirling or screamer hood exhaust and protruding turbo works... Well, the Mustang Boss 302 nameplate certainly deserves a lot of respect, so no harm is done.
Besides, the pixel master can always come back and add them, just like a fan suggested. Until then, it’s all about the contrasting play between the muscle car’s yellow paintjob and the added glossy black carbon fiber widebody elements. Those are all easier to recognize that way and make up for a decidedly contemporary look. Too bad it is all just restomod wishful thinking...
