Ferrari Roma SW 4x4 Family Car Doesn't Seem Afraid of World's Most Powerful SUV

With its “La Nuova Dolce Vita” neo-retro theme and a stark departure from all current street-legal Ferrari models, their Roma mid-engine twin-turbo V8 clearly stands out in any Tifosi crowd. Need it to also wow the crossover SUV world?
Officially placed in between the Portofino and F8 Tributo, Ferrari’s Roma looks timeless and ready to break perceptions. At the same time. Naturally, it has quickly become a darling of the aftermarket crowd. But we are pretty sure no tuning or customization company will make it a 4x4 station wagon family car out of Audi’s RS 6 Avant. No matter how hard they try...
Alas, that is no trouble at all for an automotive virtual artist. Case in point. Andras Veres, the pixel master better known as andras.s.veres on social media, is well aware of the super-SUV hype. And he has created a measured Ferrari Purosangue response (second post embedded below). After all, the latter is all the rage among Prancing Horse aficionados as it prepares to fight Lambo’s Urus, Bentley’s Bentayga, Rolls-Royce's Cullinan, or Aston’s DBX.
Speaking of the latter, we just witnessed the OEM birth of the world’s most powerful luxury SUV. Aston Martin recently presented the DBX707. With a name like this, a play upon words is a given. It both references the famous James Bond connection of the brand, as well as the actual horsepower. In metric speak, so 707 ps is “only” equal to 697 horsepower. Not that impressive anymore, right?
This Ferrari Roma SW 4x4 looks even less afraid of all the crossover SUV craze. After all, it’s not going to be real, so it might as well be the most audacious Prancing Horse ever. Too bad it’s merely wishful thinking. Simply because the mashup between Ferrari’s Roma and Audi’s RS 6 Avant looks entirely seamless.
Now, if only we could find a coachbuilder to agree with us and do not ask any more questions... Or the money for such an outrageously cool grocery-getting transformation!
Alas, that is no trouble at all for an automotive virtual artist. Case in point. Andras Veres, the pixel master better known as andras.s.veres on social media, is well aware of the super-SUV hype. And he has created a measured Ferrari Purosangue response (second post embedded below). After all, the latter is all the rage among Prancing Horse aficionados as it prepares to fight Lambo’s Urus, Bentley’s Bentayga, Rolls-Royce's Cullinan, or Aston’s DBX.
Speaking of the latter, we just witnessed the OEM birth of the world’s most powerful luxury SUV. Aston Martin recently presented the DBX707. With a name like this, a play upon words is a given. It both references the famous James Bond connection of the brand, as well as the actual horsepower. In metric speak, so 707 ps is “only” equal to 697 horsepower. Not that impressive anymore, right?
This Ferrari Roma SW 4x4 looks even less afraid of all the crossover SUV craze. After all, it’s not going to be real, so it might as well be the most audacious Prancing Horse ever. Too bad it’s merely wishful thinking. Simply because the mashup between Ferrari’s Roma and Audi’s RS 6 Avant looks entirely seamless.
Now, if only we could find a coachbuilder to agree with us and do not ask any more questions... Or the money for such an outrageously cool grocery-getting transformation!