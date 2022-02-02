Subaru “2022B” WRX Imagines Sports Coupe Rebirth of Iconic Impreza 22B STI

Certain automotive introductions get hyped for all the right reasons. Others also get a lot of publicity. But it is mostly negative. And we have a particularly good JDM example.
Britain’s Aston Martin just dropped its DBX707 as the most powerful luxury SUV in the world. America has its introductions to be proud of. Such as the dune-bashing, rock-crawling 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor. Or the three-row family adventurer 2023 Toyota Sequoia.
Meanwhile, the JDM crowd has not been doing great ever since fans started panning the BMW-Toyota GR Supra collaboration for both right and wrong reasons. Now they have even more cannon fodder. Take Acura’s uninspiring Integra Prototype five-door liftback. Or the allegedly dull, non-descript 2022 Subaru WRX. We are going to focus on the latter, with help from yet another automotive virtual artist.
Ever since it stirred up major controversy among fans, Subie’s second-generation standalone AWD sporty compact car has become a major darling of pixel masters. Numerous attempts at rectifying hidden and overt flaws have led to countless variations. From the logical WRX STI upgrade to street-low two-door tunes, everything became a fair CGI game.
Rain Prisk, the virtual artist better known as rainprisk on social media, is one of the digital realm’s most secluded authors. He gives us few and far in between projects, all with signature styling. Even better, he not only takes ample time to cook them up but also likes to switch focus back and forth between JDM, Euro, and Americana creations.
The CGI expert has now decided to try and resurrect the legendary 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STI. A widebody coupe version of the WRX STI that has rightfully become iconic among JDM aficionados. One should always tread carefully when dealing with the epic stuff of legends. But no worries, none of the 2022 WRX flaws are present in the newly envisioned Subaru “2022B.”
This new wishful thinking variant comes complete with the sleek two-door body, none of the squared plastic fender nonsense, and an aggressive stance. Naturally, the blue paintjob, aero goodies, and golden wheels also leave nothing to World Rally Blue chance.
Meanwhile, the JDM crowd has not been doing great ever since fans started panning the BMW-Toyota GR Supra collaboration for both right and wrong reasons. Now they have even more cannon fodder. Take Acura’s uninspiring Integra Prototype five-door liftback. Or the allegedly dull, non-descript 2022 Subaru WRX. We are going to focus on the latter, with help from yet another automotive virtual artist.
Ever since it stirred up major controversy among fans, Subie’s second-generation standalone AWD sporty compact car has become a major darling of pixel masters. Numerous attempts at rectifying hidden and overt flaws have led to countless variations. From the logical WRX STI upgrade to street-low two-door tunes, everything became a fair CGI game.
Rain Prisk, the virtual artist better known as rainprisk on social media, is one of the digital realm’s most secluded authors. He gives us few and far in between projects, all with signature styling. Even better, he not only takes ample time to cook them up but also likes to switch focus back and forth between JDM, Euro, and Americana creations.
The CGI expert has now decided to try and resurrect the legendary 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STI. A widebody coupe version of the WRX STI that has rightfully become iconic among JDM aficionados. One should always tread carefully when dealing with the epic stuff of legends. But no worries, none of the 2022 WRX flaws are present in the newly envisioned Subaru “2022B.”
This new wishful thinking variant comes complete with the sleek two-door body, none of the squared plastic fender nonsense, and an aggressive stance. Naturally, the blue paintjob, aero goodies, and golden wheels also leave nothing to World Rally Blue chance.