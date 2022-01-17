Twin-Turbo 1960s Chevy C10 Exposes the Virtual Sunshine for Custom Vintage Trucks

If a vintage pickup truck aficionado needs help “slaying” the custom Blue Oval F-100 competition on the street or at dedicated events, here is a possible solution. Albeit it’s a virtually slammed and widebody one.
Some classic pickup truck fans are all in with the team from General Motors on social media. Others, like the affable and knowledgeable Solomon Lunger, the host of the Ford Era YouTube channel, only have eyes for the F-Series. But there is a difference, as certain representatives of the former category still need to jump into the real world.
Right now, Rostislav Prokop, the Czech-based virtual artist better known as rostislav_prokop, seems to be going through a Chevy C10 phase. It all started back in November last year when the pixel master enticed us to a clean-slammed widebody C10 that made a big CGI case for vibrant color matching.
Just recently, the C10 series returned in an exposed twin-turbo V8 form. And it seems the “appearance package” gave the automotive content creator a swell idea: create a personal body kit. Interestingly, it seems there is an evolution across the board, which is also why we decided to embed all three creations below for comparison purposes.
Check out the latest project, which is dressed up in dual-tone Sunshine (which is more like bronze or C8's Caffeine to us) and Black attire, and perhaps one will agree with us that it has learned a few lessons from both. For example, it shares the color-matching idea with the orange C10.
But, on the other hand, it’s a mirror-match to the black version through and through. From the exposed engine setup and cool side exhaust right down to the widebody kit or the stanced attitude of the white aftermarket wheels. There’s just a couple of things nagging us.
Sure, we know this is merely wishful thinking. But we still would have loved to peek at the interior as well. Or have more information regarding the brazen twin-turbo V8 setup.
Right now, Rostislav Prokop, the Czech-based virtual artist better known as rostislav_prokop, seems to be going through a Chevy C10 phase. It all started back in November last year when the pixel master enticed us to a clean-slammed widebody C10 that made a big CGI case for vibrant color matching.
Just recently, the C10 series returned in an exposed twin-turbo V8 form. And it seems the “appearance package” gave the automotive content creator a swell idea: create a personal body kit. Interestingly, it seems there is an evolution across the board, which is also why we decided to embed all three creations below for comparison purposes.
Check out the latest project, which is dressed up in dual-tone Sunshine (which is more like bronze or C8's Caffeine to us) and Black attire, and perhaps one will agree with us that it has learned a few lessons from both. For example, it shares the color-matching idea with the orange C10.
But, on the other hand, it’s a mirror-match to the black version through and through. From the exposed engine setup and cool side exhaust right down to the widebody kit or the stanced attitude of the white aftermarket wheels. There’s just a couple of things nagging us.
Sure, we know this is merely wishful thinking. But we still would have loved to peek at the interior as well. Or have more information regarding the brazen twin-turbo V8 setup.