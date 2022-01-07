Mexico 1979 Ford B-100 Poised to Become a 2020 Super Duty 4x4 Restomod Gem

Although very few even know about the existence of the Mexico-built Ford B-100, those who do say this is the F-Series SUV everyone dreamed about. Now, in a world of Bronco restomods, going down the B-100 route makes for a pretty unique project.
Naturally, it is going to be one carried out by connoisseurs. Such is the case with Solomon Lunger, the affable host of the Ford Era channel on YouTube. He is a self-declared vintage Blue Oval truck diehard fan. And a clear statement to his obsession is the well-known “What The Truck?” series.
Well, after he and the builder team at Papi’s Garage finish off this creation, he is probably going to have to interview himself for an episode of the series. What we have here is a Mexico-imported 1979 Ford B-100 SUV. This would be one of the weirdest SUVs ever.
It was basically a huge rectangle on wheels, with two doors on the right side and just one of them on the driver’s side. Plus, barn doors at the rear and lots of room for many passengers inside. Some say it’s magical... and perhaps even the greatest SUV ever. Now, we are not going to be frantic about it without cause.
But it seems that Solomon is giving us a reason to fall for it during his latest video embedded below. His idea is to give a completely new lease of life to Mexico’s classic F-Series SUV. As such, the B-100, which has been on some road trips, is now parked in an atelier shop. By the way, we have embedded a sample and there are more on the channel, along with other B-100s!
The guys over at Papi’s Garage have been tasked with creating an incredibly unique restomod project. In the first of many upcoming episodes, the 1979 B-100 has been lifted off its chassis. It was all in the name of modernization, as a larger 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4x4 Crew Cab with a 6.7-liter Turbo Diesel and the 10-speed automatic was silently waiting for the cool swap.
Well, this is going to be epic, as you will see when the plans are laid out on the bare metal. It will involve a lot of cutting, welding, and fabrication. But in the end, the 1979 B-100 Super Duty Crew Cab will have a lift, 40-inch tires... and more!
Well, after he and the builder team at Papi’s Garage finish off this creation, he is probably going to have to interview himself for an episode of the series. What we have here is a Mexico-imported 1979 Ford B-100 SUV. This would be one of the weirdest SUVs ever.
It was basically a huge rectangle on wheels, with two doors on the right side and just one of them on the driver’s side. Plus, barn doors at the rear and lots of room for many passengers inside. Some say it’s magical... and perhaps even the greatest SUV ever. Now, we are not going to be frantic about it without cause.
But it seems that Solomon is giving us a reason to fall for it during his latest video embedded below. His idea is to give a completely new lease of life to Mexico’s classic F-Series SUV. As such, the B-100, which has been on some road trips, is now parked in an atelier shop. By the way, we have embedded a sample and there are more on the channel, along with other B-100s!
The guys over at Papi’s Garage have been tasked with creating an incredibly unique restomod project. In the first of many upcoming episodes, the 1979 B-100 has been lifted off its chassis. It was all in the name of modernization, as a larger 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4x4 Crew Cab with a 6.7-liter Turbo Diesel and the 10-speed automatic was silently waiting for the cool swap.
Well, this is going to be epic, as you will see when the plans are laid out on the bare metal. It will involve a lot of cutting, welding, and fabrication. But in the end, the 1979 B-100 Super Duty Crew Cab will have a lift, 40-inch tires... and more!