Rare Ford B-100 Carryall Shows Up On Craigslist, It’s Perfect For Restomodding

Not to be confused with the B-Series bus chassis, the B-100 Carryall is based on the F-Series from the sixth generation of the full-size pickup truck. The rear bodywork was contracted to a Mexican company – Siga – and therefore, the Chevrolet Suburban-like utility vehicle was never sold through official channels in the United States.
Nobody really knows how many were made, but what we do know is that a few examples of the breed were brought back to the United States over the years. This three-door B-100 Carryall is one of them, and it’s currently located in Turlock, California.
“Very rare” and “all original” is how the seller describes his two-seat-and-two-bench people hauler, adding that “you will never find another one like it.” Offered at $12,000 without any room for negotiations, this fellow is also exempt from smog certification because it’s a 1975 model. Also worthy of highlighting, the three-door SUV packs a 302-cu.in. V8 from the Cleveland family as well as a four-on-the-floor tranny.
Offered in the F-Series Gen 6 from 1974 to 1979, the Cleveland with this displacement is good for 130 horsepower and 224 pound-feet of torque without any sort of modifications. This gets us to the restomodding potential of the B-100 Carryall, especially one that’s not been eaten right through by rust. Swapping the engine with a Coyote V8 and a six-speed manual would be an interesting proposition, more so if a supercharger or a twin-turbo setup is added to the mix for 700 to roughly 1,000 horsepower.
On the other hand, restomodding isn’t that simple. You also have to strengthen the chassis, beef up the rear end to nine inches, and the suspension could be a little more contemporary as well. On the upside, the body-on-frame architecture of the B-100 Carryall presents numerous possibilities for modernizing the three-row utility vehicle.
If you were wondering why Ford didn’t make the B-100 Carryall available as a factory option for the U.S. market, that’s because it would have cannibalized the Bronco. Also based on the F-100 and F-150, the Bronco will be revived for 2021 as a competitor to the Jeep Wrangler with underpinnings from the mid-sized Ranger.
