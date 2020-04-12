Chinese Mazda CX-4 Has an Identity Crisis, Turns Into the “Mazderati”

5 Restomodded Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler by Ball and Buck Looks Really Macho

More on this:

Rare Ford B-100 Carryall Shows Up On Craigslist, It’s Perfect For Restomodding

Not to be confused with the B-Series bus chassis, the B-100 Carryall is based on the F-Series from the sixth generation of the full-size pickup truck. The rear bodywork was contracted to a Mexican company – Siga – and therefore, the Chevrolet Suburban -like utility vehicle was never sold through official channels in the United States. 16 photos



SUV packs a 302-cu.in. V8 from the Cleveland family as well as a four-on-the-floor tranny.



Offered in the F-Series Gen 6 from 1974 to 1979, the Cleveland with this displacement is good for 130 horsepower and 224 pound-feet of torque without any sort of modifications. This gets us to the restomodding potential of the B-100 Carryall, especially one that’s not been eaten right through by rust. Swapping the engine with a Coyote V8 and a six-speed manual would be an interesting proposition, more so if a supercharger or a twin-turbo setup is added to the mix for 700 to roughly 1,000 horsepower.



On the other hand,



If you were wondering why Ford didn’t make the B-100 Carryall available as a factory option for the U.S. market, that’s because it would have cannibalized the Bronco. Also based on the F-100 and F-150, Nobody really knows how many were made, but what we do know is that a few examples of the breed were brought back to the United States over the years. This three-door B-100 Carryall is one of them, and it’s currently located in Turlock, California. “Very rare” and “all original” is how the seller describes his two-seat-and-two-bench people hauler, adding that “you will never find another one like it.” Offered at $12,000 without any room for negotiations, this fellow is also exempt from smog certification because it’s a 1975 model. Also worthy of highlighting, the three-doorpacks a 302-cu.in. V8 from the Cleveland family as well as a four-on-the-floor tranny.Offered in the F-Series Gen 6 from 1974 to 1979, the Cleveland with this displacement is good for 130 horsepower and 224 pound-feet of torque without any sort of modifications. This gets us to the restomodding potential of the B-100 Carryall, especially one that’s not been eaten right through by rust. Swapping the engine with a Coyote V8 and a six-speed manual would be an interesting proposition, more so if a supercharger or a twin-turbo setup is added to the mix for 700 to roughly 1,000 horsepower.On the other hand, restomodding isn’t that simple . You also have to strengthen the chassis, beef up the rear end to nine inches, and the suspension could be a little more contemporary as well. On the upside, the body-on-frame architecture of the B-100 Carryall presents numerous possibilities for modernizing the three-row utility vehicle.If you were wondering why Ford didn’t make the B-100 Carryall available as a factory option for the U.S. market, that’s because it would have cannibalized the Bronco. Also based on the F-100 and F-150, the Bronco will be revived for 2021 as a competitor to the Jeep Wrangler with underpinnings from the mid-sized Ranger.