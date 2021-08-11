Original 1962 Ford F-100 Has “Super Dry-Rotted Tires,” Still Up for a Road Trip

When he is not busy highlighting the coolest or junkiest F-Series out there, Solomon Lunger - the affable host of the Ford Era YouTube channel - remains a diehard Blue Oval enthusiast. So, he usually likes to tinker away at some classic trucks or road trip’ in others. Or both.
If there’s a cool F-100, F-150, F-250, or F-350 that’s been even a little customized, you can bet that Lunger is on the hunt for his next “What The Truck” episode with it. Of course, he specializes in heavily modified classic trucks, the ones that rhyme with bagged or lifted suspension kits, Coyote, or Cummins swaps, just to give a few examples.
But he’s also the owner of Gold Dust, a 1970 Ford F-250 that’s now sitting on a 1996 Dodge Ram 2500 chassis. And it also recently underwent a new intervention, as the patina-infused Blue Oval was treated to a 4.5-inch (11.4 cm) BDS Suspension long arm lift kit and a swap to Fox Racing shocks. As it turns out, Gold Dust isn’t the only personal truck project currently going on.
He also owns a Ford B-100. What do you mean by “what’s that?” Well, it’s the Mexican-market equivalent of what some may consider the F-150 of their dreams. Namely, an F-150 SUV. Yes, you read that right, and it gets even better. This is basically a giant rectangle and one weird SUV, complete with two doors on the passenger side and just one for the driver, as well as barn doors in the rear and no less than three sets of bench seats.
Interestingly, we found out about the B-100 as Solomon decided to road-trip back to his home some 225 miles (362 km) in an all-original, still functional 1962 F-100 “Unibody.” It has around 80k miles (129,000 km) on the odometer, a 292ci Y-Block, a ton of additional truck parts in the bed, as well as “super dry-rotted tires.”
Surprisingly (or not), it made it to its new home without any incidents. Unfortunately, there’s a grim fate awaiting because it will serve as the donor truck for the odd B-100...
