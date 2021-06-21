An 18-Year-Old Built This 1982 Ford F-100 Bullnose Sleeper to Hide SVT Surprises

Produced for the 1980 to 1986, the seventh generation F-Series brought the first complete styling makeover since way back in 1964. It came to the market with a completely new chassis and body, as well as the signature design that brought upon the Bullnose nickname for both the truck and its then-current Bronco SUV sibling.
Need to know why? Just take a look at the way a bull’s nose comes forth and the eyes are recessed... and now you can easily notice that Ford’s stylists chose to have the headlights slant back towards the cab while the grille was pushed forward. Some will use the occasion to make fun of this specific generation’s farm truck links, but we have a feeling this crimson 1982 Ford F-100 is going to make a sleeper case for itself out of leaving the joker behind in a trail of dust...
Featured in the latest episode of the What The Truck? series on Solomon Lunger’s Ford Era channel on YouTube, the little Bullnose was created by an unlikely expert. No, it’s not exactly Gumby Sanders from the Texas Speed Lab Performance shop, as the truck is owned by his son since he was just 14 years old. According to the story shared by the decidedly proud father, the F-100 was acquired without any financial help from dad, and all the upgrade work was single-handedly performed by the teenager.
Around $10k was quite well spent for the custom build, which is still a work in progress – hence the fact that it still wears different front and rear wheelsets. But, aside from this little mismatch that won’t be too easy to notice, just about everything is worthy of someone with a lot more build experience, not an 18-year-old high school teenager that approached the project the old school way... without any help from Google.
Knowing that one might think it’s not going to be very impressive. We beg to differ because the Bullnose hides quite a few tasty F-150 SVT Lightning secrets. One would be the comfortable Gen II seats that make the rather beat-down atmosphere a bit more bearable. But it could be something (including a bed full of leaves) that’s designed to distract everyone's attention from the punch line.
As such, after the truck was purchased with a regular 302ci inside, the youngster decided to move up the performance ladder with a built 351ci (5.8-liter) Windsor V8 snatched from inside the original F-150 SVT Lightning. And it’s not only happy to deliver the factory-rated 240 horsepower because we suspect that a few more ponies have been mustered after the aluminum heads, Holley carburetor, and MSD ignition upgrades...
