Acura NSX Owner Builds Matching Camper Out of Half NSX, Takes it to the Track

Being the great two-seat mid-engine sports car that it was since the very beginning, back in 1990, it’s no wonder that enthusiasts show a lot of love for the Acura/Honda NSX. And with values for the original skyrocketing, it is nice to see that not all examples are garage queens.
Fortunately for the entire world, some owners like to drive their crimson Acura NSXs as often as possible. And, better yet, they also document their road trip exploits on social media. One such great individual would be Chris Cut, the man behind the NSXTRA channel on YouTube.
Interestingly, he’s not just into NSX shenanigans (plenty of hooning still occurs, though) but for the better part of the year, he’s been teaching himself to do crazy new stuff. Such as upgrading his cross-country camping trips in the NSX to boss level one thousand. For starters, he’s been road-tripping in an NSX, which is cool all by itself.
Now he’s got a companion (a second one, if we are to consider the lovable doggo Cassius) that’s really something else... Or, rather, half of something else. This is because Chris has managed to build all by himself a matching trailer for his Acura NSX... out of another NSX. Well, half of it, at least. Seriously, the level of craftsmanship is simply astounding, especially considering that he learned along the way a lot of fabrication stuff.
So much so that in his latest video about the Acura NSX and NSX camper trailer (and a cool Honda Motocompo) an RV manufacturer invited him to a change of career... whenever it suits his needs! As for the track visit at the broke.East.Meet event (June 27th) at the Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut, we’d say it was a total blast.
Granted, the 1.5 Acura NSXs didn’t compete, but he did get yelled at by Police after taking the little Motocompo on the track, and he “won” the limbo contest on it. As for the NSX and its matching crimson trailer... we could say these made a big sensation at the venue judging by the crowd surrounding it most of the time.
