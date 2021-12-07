1969 Ford F-800 on School Bus Chassis Fakes Being a Big Red Dually Monster

There was a not-so-curious absence caused by plans with cool trucks and that “little” event called SEMA Show. But now Solomon Lunger, the host of the Ford Era channel on YouTube, is slowly, but steadily, returning to full “What The Truck?” form. With something big, quite literally.
People’s love for Blue Oval’s F-Series is probably just as huge as the nameplate’s record-breaking decades-long sales. And, just to show that it can take all sorts of forms, here’s another episode of the cool “What The Truck?” series focusing on yet another outlandish fifth-generation truck (model years 1967-1972).
This time around, Lunger is back with a literal bang. A huge one, in the form of a crimson 1969 Ford F-800 that looks ready to haul and tow an entire neighborhood, not just the owner’s residence, to a new location (without even disassembling anything). So, everyone should get it, this is a “big red monster.” And boy that’s an understatement.
Simply because we are actually dealing with a “gentle (highway-cruising) giant.” One that has a cool backstory (presentation from 1:28) of being modeled after dad’s old red and white truck. But this one is definitely standing out in a crowd, as the two-wheel-drive 1969 F-250 was converted to an OEM-looking custom F-800 build.
And the Tonka Truck style was achieved with help from a short Freightliner FS-65 School Bus chassis. That’s not the only surprise, as the Ford Crew Cab hides a lot of other neat little secrets. Such as the Cummins 24V engine mated to an Allison 2400-series six-speed automatic transmission or the bagged, dually four-link suspension at the rear, among others.
That’s not all, though. We also need to check out the interior from the 5:05 mark to discover the rather luxurious “crib” that’s made from some bespoke stuff. Then, along came a 2010 F-150 King Ranch’s front seats (and center console) and the third-row jump seat unit from an Excursion... Not something you come across very often, which kind of makes us sad the ride-along (from 6:45) was actually shorter than expected.
This time around, Lunger is back with a literal bang. A huge one, in the form of a crimson 1969 Ford F-800 that looks ready to haul and tow an entire neighborhood, not just the owner’s residence, to a new location (without even disassembling anything). So, everyone should get it, this is a “big red monster.” And boy that’s an understatement.
Simply because we are actually dealing with a “gentle (highway-cruising) giant.” One that has a cool backstory (presentation from 1:28) of being modeled after dad’s old red and white truck. But this one is definitely standing out in a crowd, as the two-wheel-drive 1969 F-250 was converted to an OEM-looking custom F-800 build.
And the Tonka Truck style was achieved with help from a short Freightliner FS-65 School Bus chassis. That’s not the only surprise, as the Ford Crew Cab hides a lot of other neat little secrets. Such as the Cummins 24V engine mated to an Allison 2400-series six-speed automatic transmission or the bagged, dually four-link suspension at the rear, among others.
That’s not all, though. We also need to check out the interior from the 5:05 mark to discover the rather luxurious “crib” that’s made from some bespoke stuff. Then, along came a 2010 F-150 King Ranch’s front seats (and center console) and the third-row jump seat unit from an Excursion... Not something you come across very often, which kind of makes us sad the ride-along (from 6:45) was actually shorter than expected.