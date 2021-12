1969 Ford F-800 on School Bus Chassis Fakes Being a Big Red Dually Monster

People’s love for Blue Oval’s F-Series is probably just as huge as the nameplate’s record-breaking decades-long sales. And, just to show that it can take all sorts of forms, here’s another episode of the cool “What The Truck?” series focusing on yet another outlandish fifth-generation truck (model years 1967-1972).This time around, Lunger is back with a literal bang. A huge one, in the form of a crimson 1969 Ford F-800 that looks ready to haul and tow an entire neighborhood, not just the owner’s residence, to a new location (without even disassembling anything). So, everyone should get it, this is a “big red monster.” And boy that’s an understatement Simply because we are actually dealing with a “gentle (highway-cruising) giant.” One that has a cool backstory (presentation from 1:28) of being modeled after dad’s old red and white truck. But this one is definitely standing out in a crowd, as the two-wheel-drive 1969 F-250 was converted to an OEM-looking custom F-800 build.And the Tonka Truck style was achieved with help from a short Freightliner FS-65 School Bus chassis. That’s not the only surprise, as the Ford Crew Cab hides a lot of other neat little secrets. Such as the Cummins 24V engine mated to an Allison 2400-series six-speed automatic transmission or the bagged, dually four-link suspension at the rear, among others.That’s not all, though. We also need to check out the interior from the 5:05 mark to discover the rather luxurious “crib” that’s made from some bespoke stuff. Then, along came a 2010 F-150 King Ranch’s front seats (and center console) and the third-row jump seat unit from an Excursion... Not something you come across very often, which kind of makes us sad the ride-along (from 6:45) was actually shorter than expected.