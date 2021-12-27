Four-Decades-Owned 1966 Ford F-100 Is Now a Crimson 525-RWHP Restomod Hero

For some, the passion for vintage pickup trucks is not necessarily love at first sight. Instead, it might turn out to be a slow-brewing, developing story. One that finally bursts into high-performance, custom restomod “tears” of joy.
After a series of humongous or bagged Ford pickup truck rides, Solomon Lunger - the host of the Ford Era channel on YouTube – brings us a restomod treat for the latest episode of his “What The Truck?” series. Naturally, since the show aired on Christmas day, it was a crimson one.
And in keeping with tradition, there are more than a few interesting twists to the story. The owner explains that he’s just the third caretaker for the 1966 Ford F-100 pickup truck. And the classic ride has even kept its original “1966 Georgia” backplate as a memento of the journey. Apparently, he took possession of it way back in 1981 when he managed to narrowly outbid his brother.
Then he just enjoyed the Blue Oval truck as it was for some years (six or seven, it gets foggy after four decades) before finally having it parked for extended periods. The last time it was driven before coming out to enjoy this recent new lease of life was back in 1996 when it was tucked inside a building.
The rebuild kicked off some three years ago when the owner decided to “just get it out of the building” and by the looks of it everything “just kind of snowballed” from there, with help from builder Andy Mayes from MazCoatCustom. We like how the red truck came out so bespoke, for sure, especially given the modern/old-school engine choice.
But let’s not get ahead of ourselves because the V8 revelations only come after the walkaround and the interior presentation, from the 4:39 mark. And it should not be missed, as the crimson truck has a very cool background: USS Alabama’s Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile, Alabama.
Now, let’s set off into the “sunset” (well, sort of, it was a cloudy day) while listening to the rad sounds coming from the built 351ci V8 engine. One that churns out no less 525 rear-wheel horsepower and sends the snicker through a custom-built three-inch (7.62 cm) stainless steel exhaust system.
