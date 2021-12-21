22-In Lifted Ford F-250 Rides on Billet 30s and 42s Like an Entertainer on Stilts

Fans of classic Blue Oval trucks probably heard about Solomon Lunger and his Ford Era channel on YouTube if they follow the exploits of cool vintage projects on social media. But the latest episode of his “What The Truck?” series is a slightly different kind of treat.
First of all, it’s not even an old pickup truck anymore. At least, not everything strapped to it comes from a 1997 Ford F-250 (hint, there’s a Bronco fuel cell under the bed!). But one shouldn’t call this a restomod either because that would anger a certain crowd. This Ruby Red example is going to stir polemics among many car aficionado groups.
But the host considers it to be a “badass” project and didn’t mind the “fun comments” he expected to see after posting the video of the episode (which is embedded below, of course). Actually, he should have had a little more faith because the “mall crawler” lot was decidedly in minority compared to the peeps who felt their hearts warmed by this OBS Ford Heavy Duty Crew Cab.
Anyway, let’s check out the highlights alongside Solomon and the owner. The Ruby Red paintjob and all the neat chrome pieces would be the major star of attraction if this “4x4 donk” was anything like many other truck projects from the channel’s history. But it’s a Hi-riser through and through, complete with all the bells and whistles of a lifted wonder.
The custom-built truck has been treated to a set of modern amenities. Such as the 2017 Lariat bumper, all the 21st-century LED lighting front and back, as well as a set of 2008 Super Duty axles. Those were desperately needed to support the 22-inch (56 cm) custom lift kit made by Plan B Fabrication. Now, there’s more than enough room for all the chromed suspension parts to shine (when there’s enough sun, unlike that rainy day) on the F-250.
As well as ample space for the owner to fit a set of 30-inch Plan B billet wheels that were shod in 42-inch tires! Now that’s a lot of math to add them all up.
