Beautifully Slammed, This Widebody Twin-Turbo Chevy C10 Is a Digitally Fast Truck

It has been a while since Christmas. But the holiday spirit naturally lingers on for a while in everything we do. That is valid even for virtual artists and their dark, menacing “American muscle” portrayals.
Just four generations of Chevrolet C/K pickup trucks were produced. But at least they had a good, lengthy run, as manufacturing stretched from 1960 through the 2002 model years at home in America. Enough time to proselytize a substantial chunk of the classic pickup truck fan base at the expense of the more successful (at least in terms of sales) Blue Oval F-Series.
Now, the love for Chevy’s vintage line of pickup trucks is obvious both across the real world and the imaginary realm. And it’s even irrelevant of location. Case in point. Rostislav Prokop is a Czech Republic-based virtual artist better known as rostislav_prokop on social media who is not afraid to virtually declare his love for C10s.
Not long ago, he “wrote” a digitally passionate letter about a clean-slammed orange Chevy C10 that made a big case for vibrant color matching. This time around, his vision about the perfectly customized GM pickup truck is slightly darker. But also made in jolly old good fun, as evidenced by the artist itself.
The latest Chevy C10 interpretation is again laid out on the ground (quite literally) and still has a neat side-exhaust treatment. Albeit the pipes are shorter now, as the focus is on the exposed, crimson twin-turbo atmosphere. It is not the sole, dual speck of color in an otherwise gray assembly, given the presence of white aftermarket wheels.
But it goes to show the Christmas spirit manages to linger on for a little while in everything we do. The hashtags corroborated our jolly red hunches. Still, this is designed to be as menacing as it can, complete with an extreme, slammed widebody aero kit setup to show this C10 really is a “fast truck.” Even if only across the virtual plains of the imaginary realm...
