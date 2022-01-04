Citroen Ami Looks Virtually Ready for Anything in Quick Off-Road Rendering

They say that size is of little importance. Well, that’s mostly valid in the real world. As for the virtual realm, there is nothing that cannot be achieved with a bit of arduous work and talent.
With the advent of self-driving technology and modular electric platforms, one should not wonder how come the simplistic, boxy designs of lore are making a high-tech return. But that does not mean we cannot have fun with them. Take Citroen’s Ami for example.
Already there’s an official play upon the same theme with the 2022 Opel Rocks-e badge-engineering sibling. Or the Citroen My Ami Buggy Concept that just recently aimed to showcase the vast possibilities of personalization for the little electric quadricycle. With a twist toward the cute side of adventure in a truly idyllic world.
Speaking of hypothetical realms, the Buggy prototype may or may not have also inspired a personal project from an automotive pixel master. Mo Aoun - the virtual artist behind the moaoun_moaoun account on social media - has cooked up something equally prone to off-road adventures. Only that he imagined the boxy little EV as the perfect companion for some remote beach surfing. Or perhaps the surfboard is there just to make a fashion statement.
No matter the case, this reinterpretation of the modern Citroen Ami (the old one was the 1960s-1970s economy family car) seems ready for anything. And a little more daring, to begin with. That, of course, is the result of being entirely wishful thinking. As such, unlike the My Ami Buggy concept, this digital version is entirely usable in all kinds of situations – and it’s probably why it kept the doors intact.
Anyway, the best thing about the boxy little EV is neither the thoroughly increased ride height, nor the beefy aftermarket wheel and tire setup (are those beadlocks and are those M/Ts big enough to be manufactured by BFGoodrich?). Instead, that would be its “survive-anything” roll bar treatment. The orange elements protrude from the most unexpected places, and that makes it gloriously tougher... in a very cutesy manner.
