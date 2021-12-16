Citroen My Ami Buggy Concept Shows the Cute Site of Adventure in an Idyllic World

Citroën has unveiled a new concept vehicle, but it is different from what you might expect. Called My Ami Buggy Concept, it is a modified version of the Ami electric quadricycle that has adventure in mind.
The French at Citroën have made a little wordplay in the name of the new concept, which was called My Ami, which blends English with French to suggest “my friend” (Ami means friend in French). The wordplay we are referring to here is the replacement of the pronoun “Mon” with its equivalent in English. Hilarious, right? But let us move on from this much humor.
Now, what is different about the concept? First, the doors are gone, but there is a set of removable splash guards. The roof is now removable, and it has been replaced with a transparent canvas that can be zipped up to provide protection from the rain or excessive sunlight.
The roof has an LED light bar to allow illumination for various activities in poorly-lit areas, and there is also a spare tire on the roof, but we cannot clearly see how it is fitted to the vehicle. The tires and wheels themselves have been replaced by wider ones, meant to assist traction once the road is without pavement.
The body of the Citroën Ami was fitted with bull-bars front and rear for styling purposes, while the exterior is finished in black, khaki, and yellow. Meanwhile, the wheels are painted gold to provide a contrast with the tires. You can also spot a set of guards for the headlights, as well as fender flares to make room for the larger tires.
On the inside, the foam of the seat cushions has doubled its thickness from the stock 35 mm (ca. 1.37 inch) to 70 mm (ca. 2.75 in) on the My Ami Buggy. The French have even included memory foam into the mix, and the seat cushions and covers can be removed if the owner decides to give the vehicle a thorough wash.
Citroën has not announced a plan to manufacture this version of the Ami, but you must admit this is a nice tribute to the old Mehari. This is not the first tribute to the Mehari, though.
There is no word on modifications made to improve the Ami's range, which means that an estimated 43.5 miles (ca. 70 km) will be as far as adventures would go before requiring a recharge.
