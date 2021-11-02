Opel’s $9K Electric Quadricycle Rocks-e Flaunts Agility and an Eye-Catching Design

Rocks-e is not just a battery-electric vehicle, it’s a quadricycle that can be driven even by teenagers who are at least 15 years old, which makes it the perfect entry-level vehicle for moving around the city, with zero emissions and low costs. On top of that, it looks pretty stylish for what it’s worth.
Opel introduced its first quadricycle earlier this year, which is now officially available for orders in Germany. This surprising model promises to be versatile, affordable, and efficient, with the added benefit of zero emissions.
The cute Opel Rocks-e is 7.8-foot (2.4 meters) long, 4.5-foot (1.3 meters) wide, and weighs a little over 1,000 lbs (471 kg), including the battery. The doors on both sides are identical, with the passenger door swinging forward, and the driver one swinging backwards. Despite its compact dimensions, it’s designed to offer plenty of headroom and legroom (even for the tallest passengers).
The large windows ensure optimal visibility, and a panoramic glass roof is one of the surprising perks of this affordable vehicle. There’s also room for luggage, thanks to the compartments behind the seats, a hook for bags, and additional space in the passenger footwell.
In terms of performance, Rocks-e is meant to be driven at almost 28 mph (45 kph), which allows it to be driven by beginners with an AM-class driving license, in Germany. With a 46.5-mile (75 km) range, this vehicle is flexible enough for commuters and beginners. Its 5.5 kWh battery can be recharged in three and a half hours, via regular household sockets. Rocks-e also comes with a charging cable, and an adapter for public charging stations is available as well.
Opel’s Sustainable Urban Mobility (SUM) range also includes the Rocks-e Klub and Rocks-e TeKno, which boast a more striking look, including “x-Style” wheel caps, and DAT connectivity, plus a smartphone holder on the center console, for infotainment.
Since this new electric vehicle was meant to make clean mobility available for everyone, the prices are also affordable, ranging from $9,300 (€7,990) for the Opel Rocks-e, to $10,000 (€8,790), for the Rocks-e Klub and Rocks-e TeKno. Opel’s first quadricycles are set to arrive at dealerships before the end of the year.
