2024 BMW i5 Touring Blends M DNA, Wagon Body, and Digital EV Sustainability

Because Mercedes-Benz is even more relentless than – let us say, Audi – in adding more sustainable variants of its classic nameplates, BMW does not want to feel left out of the EV game. And we all have mixed feelings about that.
Daimler’s luxury brand just presented its very sleek and sustainable Vision EQXX, so we can easily imagine that it’s ready to further up the ante. BMW, on the other hand, is polarizing opinions around its new electric vehicle range. Granted, it’s going to stand out in any crowd, but would it be for the right or the wrong reasons?
Anyway, one thing is for sure. As the automotive world becomes increasingly sustainable, the Bavarians will only continue to grow their family of fully electric vehicles. A roster that’s designed to feature a blend of classic BMW performance, cutting-edge technology, and features, as well as zero-emission powertrains. But how about practicality?
Those passionate about BMW’s executive 5 Series already know the Bavarian automaker is diligently preparing for the arrival of the alleged G60 eighth generation. Thus, one should not be surprised that our spy photographer partners have caught the 2023 model year 5 Series on a vast number of occasions. It was spied inside and out, but above all, revealed in its fully electric version form, dubbed i5.
Naturally, they’re all dressed up for the traditional sedan party. But the good folks over at the motor.es publication have a knack for imagining the looks of upcoming Touring versions. So, the latest BMW model to adopt a station wagon way of life is the i5 – and it has also been stripped of the heavy camouflage for an unofficial look at its potential styling. Complete with M Performance cues to make sure everyone remembers this is still a sporty luxury brand at heart.
And, surprisingly, with very tame styling to also make sure there are no split headlights or humongous grille quarrels. Now, if only BMW would take notice and give us the electric station wagon of our dreams...
