Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Looks Road Legal with a 0.17 Drag Coefficient

Mercedes-Benz disclosed its most efficient vehicle ever, the VISION EQXX. With a drag coefficient of only 0.17 and license plates, it seemed like a road-legal car able to reach 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of range with a 100 kWh battery pack. Although the video presentation gave us just a glimpse of what this car may be if it reaches production lines, Mercedes-Benz told us almost everything we wanted to know.

