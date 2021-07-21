Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX Promises to Be the Star of Strategy Presentation

Mercedes-Benz will make an update to its strategic plan announced on October 6, 2020. Recent rumors were that the German carmaker was planning to be more aggressive with its electric push and the event apparently confirms that this is the case. To mark the presentation, Mercedes-Benz will present the VISION EQXX concept. According to the company, it is “a symbol” of its “ambition to create the most efficient car.”
The company released the picture in a tweet that you can see embedded below. Notice that it does not mention an electric car, probably because it is unnecessary: EQ is how Mercedes-Benz names all of its EVs. Considering it has working headlights, it must also be a prototype that really drives.
Creating the most efficient production electric car is not something that Mercedes-Benz would have a hard time doing. The company has extensive experience with aerodynamics and already sells some of the vehicles that deal best with air resistance. The EQS is an excellent example of that.
Being Mercedes-Benz first dedicated electric vehicle, it managed to achieve 7.1 km/kWh, which is equivalent to 4.43 mi/kWh. That’s pretty close to what the Lucid Air said it could get. The Lightyear One gets 11.8 km/kWh (7.3 mi/kWh), but it will be a limited series vehicle, with only 946 units produced. We expect that the VISION EQXX precedes a car that can be bought in much higher volumes.
One doubt that the concept brings it about market segmentation. After all, Mercedes-Benz already has its electric vehicle flagship, and the VISION EQXX looks like quite a large car in the teaser image. If could sit above the EQS, but that seems unlikely.
That said, we could expect it to be the EQE or even the electric equivalent to the C-Class – which cannot be called EQC because Mercedes-Benz electric crossover already grabbed that name. It could seem strange that the German automaker made a cheaper EV more efficient than its crown jewel, but it has already done so multiple times. It also makes sense: people that can’t afford more expensive cars also want them to save some bucks whenever possible. We’ll learn more about that on July 22.
Creating the most efficient production electric car is not something that Mercedes-Benz would have a hard time doing. The company has extensive experience with aerodynamics and already sells some of the vehicles that deal best with air resistance. The EQS is an excellent example of that.
Being Mercedes-Benz first dedicated electric vehicle, it managed to achieve 7.1 km/kWh, which is equivalent to 4.43 mi/kWh. That’s pretty close to what the Lucid Air said it could get. The Lightyear One gets 11.8 km/kWh (7.3 mi/kWh), but it will be a limited series vehicle, with only 946 units produced. We expect that the VISION EQXX precedes a car that can be bought in much higher volumes.
Our VISION EQXX – a symbol of our ambition to create the most efficient car. Join us for more exciting news at our Mercedes-Benz Strategy Update. July 22nd.https://t.co/QeQIxYctGC pic.twitter.com/baiUTycuvE— Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) July 21, 2021
One doubt that the concept brings it about market segmentation. After all, Mercedes-Benz already has its electric vehicle flagship, and the VISION EQXX looks like quite a large car in the teaser image. If could sit above the EQS, but that seems unlikely.
That said, we could expect it to be the EQE or even the electric equivalent to the C-Class – which cannot be called EQC because Mercedes-Benz electric crossover already grabbed that name. It could seem strange that the German automaker made a cheaper EV more efficient than its crown jewel, but it has already done so multiple times. It also makes sense: people that can’t afford more expensive cars also want them to save some bucks whenever possible. We’ll learn more about that on July 22.