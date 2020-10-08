Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Is a Technological Test Bed with One Sexy Silhouette

Mercedes-Benz has been talking a lot lately about its plans for the EQ sub-brand. Naturally, it was the upcoming models that captured most of our attention, but the German carmaker also casually slipped in the mention of a very, very interesting mystery vehicle.
Called the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX, it's impossible not to think of the Ferrari FXX when you hear that name, even though the two have absolutely nothing else in common apart from the two letters in their names. Since it's an EQ, the EQXX is obviously battery-powered, but that does it as much justice as saying the Ferrari FXX has a gasoline engine.
It's how it gets that power and what it does witvh it that sets the EQXX apart. Before we go any further and people get overly-excited, we feel we should remind you something that's already been mentioned in the title: this car will only be used as a technological testbed, so don't expect to see it enter production at any moment. Or maybe even see it at all.
"We have set up a group of our engineers to take on an extraordinary task: to build the longest-range and highest-efficiency electric car the world has ever seen," says Markus Schafer, the head of R&D at Mercedes-Benz. "This is a serious project, chasing next-generation technologies. We intend to incorporate the learning into the next generation of series production cars."
Everything about the project is purely theoretical at this point, but the company says the vehicle should be able to travel for roughly 750 miles (1,200 km) on a single charge. That's probably where the smooth and curvy silhouette the company also teased comes in.
Looking at that profile, you have to wonder what in the world could keep Mercedes-Benz from building such a gorgeous-looking car. The EQ range will get its halo model when the EQS is launched, but there's room for more. The conventionally powered Mercedes range has the S-Class, but it also has the AMG GT, not to mention the AMG One. As comfy and luxurious as the S-Class is, it's the other two that really get your heart pumping.
The EQ brand is still in its infancy, so maybe baby steps are the right way to build it up instead of going straight for the spectacular. However, one day or another, that time will come, and Mercedes better have something in store that's at least as cool as the EQXX seems to be, or we riot.
