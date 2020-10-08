Mercedes-Benz and Micro Mobility Have Created an EV Scooter

More on this:

1 How Quick Are $64 Million Worth of Mercedes-Benz Classics? Glad You Asked

2 The Audi Travoler E-Scooter Looks and Feels Perfect for Our Minimalist World

3 The Audi E-Suitcase Is The Newest Way to Handle Layovers

4 BMW Concept Link Is a Zero-Emission Scooter That Wants to Grow Up

5 Scooter Rider Won’t Let Go of His Phone Even as He's Crashing