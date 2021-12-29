Mercedes-Benz Creates a Web Series to Unveil the VISION EQXX

We’ll get to know Mercedes-Benz’s most efficient car ever on January 3. As that date draws closer for the VISION EQXX reveal, the German carmaker surprised us by releasing a web series on YouTube. It describes the EV creation process as a 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) journey. Remember: that’s the range the company wants the EQXX to achieve with a 100 kWh battery pack.

