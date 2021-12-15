Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX Will Reveal Its Sexy Lines Before CES

You are now seeing the best images we got so far from the VISION EQXX. Mercedes-Benz named its concept as the most efficient vehicle it has ever created. It could also say it is one of the sexiest ones – if the profile is not fooling us somehow. With a digital presentation scheduled for January 3, the new electric car will also be exposed at CES from January 5 until January 8.
Stating this concept car is so efficient is no small feat. Mercedes-Benz specialized in creating aerodynamic bodies and has the most aerodynamic production vehicle to date, the EQS, with a drag coefficient of 0.19. It also made concept cars such as the 2005 Bionic (cx=0.19) and the 2015 IAA Concept (with the same cx, but a smaller frontal area).
Although aerodynamics is undoubtedly a significant point in making the VISION EQXX the most efficient vehicle ever produced by Mercedes-Benz, the fact that it is electric also helps. EVs are naturally more efficient.
However, Mercedes-Benz made it very clear that it has worked on plenty more elements related to energy efficiency. The VISION EQXX used “lightweight engineering and sustainable materials” to achieve the lowest mass possible. Another pillar to make it an impressive machine in energy consumption is the “cutting-edge electric drivetrain.” With its focus on spending as few Wh per kilometer (or mile) as possible, we bet on a single motor.
Curiously, Mercedes-Benz also stresses that “advanced software” also makes the VISION EQXX save energy. One example of how that is possible is having software determine when the car should coast or use maximum regenerative braking (because it has to stop anyway). On January 3, Mercedes-Benz will certainly tell us about more scenarios in which software can help.
Apart from the technical elements this car will present, we feel relieved that its silhouette teases an elegant and desirable vehicle. The rear offers almost nostalgic taillights that remind us of a time in which people fell in love with cars. Hopefully, the VISION EQXX design will recover that and eventually bring it to production. That’s desperately needed when big car companies think it is ok to manufacture and put hideous vehicles for sale.
