Upcoming BMW i5 Spied With Michelin Primacy Low-Resistance Tires

This said, the next-gen 5 Series will be offered with a plethora of powerplants ranging from a four-pot turbo to a twin-turbo V8. Of course, a lot of hybrid assistance will be necessary because of the upcoming Euro 7 standard.As opposed to the outgoing G30 sedan, the G60 sedan will bring forth a full-electric option as well in the guise of the i5 . Caught by the carparazzi with tons of camouflage on every body panel except for the roof, the zero-emissions luxobarge flaunts double-spoke wheels and Michelin rubber.The Primacy 3 tires equipped on this prototype are specifically developed for two things. Those are high longevity and low rolling resistance for better fuel economy. The abrasion-resistant compound isn’t the best in this segment, though. Michelin unveiled the e.Primacy back in November 2020, the French manufacturer’s first carbon-neutral tire at the point of purchase.Whatever rubber ends up on the i5, it’s absolutely certain that BMW will pull every trick in thebook to make the all-electric sedan as efficient as possible without compromising the car’s road holding and braking performance. It’s also safe to assume that a single rear-mounted electric motor will serve as the entry-level powertrain. The main rival of the Mercedes-Benz EQE will feature at least one dual-motor option as well, along with an M Performance variant in the same vein as the new i4 M50.Speaking of which, the i4 M50 boasts 544 PS (536 horsepower) and 795 Nm (586 pound-feet) of torque, figures that enable an acceleration to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) of 3.9 seconds. Priced from merely €69,900 ($82,580 at current exchange rates), the compact executive sedan based on the 4 Series Gran Coupe tops 225 kilometers per hour (140 mph).