2024 BMW i5 Spied Inside and Out, Set to Be Electric 5 Series

BMW is working on a new generation of the 5 Series, which is set to be launched in 2023. Just like some of its brothers, the 5 Series will also get an all-electric version, which is expected to be called i5. For the first time, we now have images of its interior.
As you can observe in the photo gallery, the 2024 BMW i5 will ditch physical buttons in favor of touch screens. The gear selector will be smaller than the one found in current BMW models. The steering wheel will also drop the physical buttons, except for two dedicated switches that appear to be like the scroll wheels on computer mice.
We can also observe a new steering wheel design, as well as a modified center console for the German electric vehicle. The rest of the controls on the steering wheel come in touchpad form, and they are arranged as we have already been accustomed to recent models from BMW.
The exterior design comes with the typical shape that the BMW brand has accustomed us for its sedans. We can observe a different style of window line on the doors, while the door handles are also different from what we can find on today's 5 Series.
The next-generation BMW 5 Series is expected to be called G60, and it will be revealed as an MY2024 vehicle that should be unveiled in 2023. Along with the i5, the all-electric variant, BMW will also offer conventional engines in the range, as well as plug-in hybrid models. The prototype shown in the photo gallery is an all-electric model, as the stickers on its sides also inform us.
It is believed that BMW's i5 will get the same specification as the xDrive 40 variant of the BMW iX. That involves a configuration with two electric motors with up to 300 horsepower, a 70-kWh battery pack, and a range that will be in excess of 400 kilometers (ca. 249 miles).
We can also observe a new steering wheel design, as well as a modified center console for the German electric vehicle. The rest of the controls on the steering wheel come in touchpad form, and they are arranged as we have already been accustomed to recent models from BMW.
The exterior design comes with the typical shape that the BMW brand has accustomed us for its sedans. We can observe a different style of window line on the doors, while the door handles are also different from what we can find on today's 5 Series.
The next-generation BMW 5 Series is expected to be called G60, and it will be revealed as an MY2024 vehicle that should be unveiled in 2023. Along with the i5, the all-electric variant, BMW will also offer conventional engines in the range, as well as plug-in hybrid models. The prototype shown in the photo gallery is an all-electric model, as the stickers on its sides also inform us.
It is believed that BMW's i5 will get the same specification as the xDrive 40 variant of the BMW iX. That involves a configuration with two electric motors with up to 300 horsepower, a 70-kWh battery pack, and a range that will be in excess of 400 kilometers (ca. 249 miles).