1966 Chevrolet C10 With Vortec 6000 Swap Is One Sweet Pickup Truck

The first generation of the C/K line ran through 1966, the year the C10 received a 327ci V8 with 220 ponies and 320 pound-feet (434 Nm) of torque on tap. As for the black-painted truck we’re covering today, its engine bay hides a modern small block in the form of the Vortec 6000.
Based on the LS architecture, the 6.0-liter truck engine is good for 345 horsepower and 380 pound-feet (515 Nm) completely stock. The iron-blocked engine was reportedly sourced from a Cadillac Escalade for the 2004 model year, meaning that we’re dealing with the high-output LQ9 variant.
Fitted with a high-flow air filter, patterned skulls on the engine cover, and an aluminum radiator, this Vortec 6000 is joined by a little bit of rust in the corners of the engine bay and the 4L60-E automatic transmission. The four-speed box is based on the successful 700R4, and the primary difference between them concerns the “E” that stands for electronically controlled.
Presented with the right amount of patina, the worn-look C10 was acquired by the current owner as a project in 2014. Offered via Bring a Trailer with a transferable New York registration, the half-ton pickup features a silver-ish roof section, plenty of chips and scratches, and a wooden bed floor.
Pictured with 15-inch wheels mounted with chrome hubcaps and 255/60 white-letter tires from BFGoodrich, the old-school workhorse stops better than ever, thanks to front disc brakes. Helper air springs out back, a loosely fitting cover on the bench seat, a Bluetooth-capable stereo mounted under the dashboard, black floor liners, a column shifter, and a cracked steering wheel also needs to be mentioned, along with an aftermarket gauge pod.
Replaced cab mounts and a limited-slip differential sum up this charming truck, which is offered without a title as it’s registered in a state that doesn’t issue titles for vehicles older than the 1972 model year. With eight days of bidding left on Bring a Trailer, the C10 is sitting on an offer of $1,966.
