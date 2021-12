1966 Chevrolet C10 With Vortec 6000 Swap Is One Sweet Pickup Truck

Based on the LS architecture, the 6.0-liter truck engine is good for 345 horsepower and 380 pound-feet (515 Nm) completely stock. The iron-blocked engine was reportedly sourced from a Cadillac Escalade for the 2004 model year, meaning that we’re dealing with the high-output LQ9 variant.Fitted with a high-flow air filter, patterned skulls on the engine cover, and an aluminum radiator, this Vortec 6000 is joined by a little bit of rust in the corners of the engine bay and the 4L60-E automatic transmission. The four-speed box is based on the successful 700R4, and the primary difference between them concerns the “E” that stands for electronically controlled.Presented with the right amount of patina, the worn-look C10 was acquired by the current owner as a project in 2014. Offered via Bring a Trailer with a transferable New York registration, the half-ton pickup features a silver-ish roof section, plenty of chips and scratches, and a wooden bed floor.Pictured with 15-inch wheels mounted with chrome hubcaps and 255/60 white-letter tires from BFGoodrich, the old-school workhorse stops better than ever, thanks to front disc brakes. Helper air springs out back, a loosely fitting cover on the bench seat, a Bluetooth-capable stereo mounted under the dashboard, black floor liners, a column shifter, and a cracked steering wheel also needs to be mentioned, along with an aftermarket gauge pod.Replaced cab mounts and a limited-slip differential sum up this charming truck, which is offered without a title as it’s registered in a state that doesn’t issue titles for vehicles older than the 1972 model year. With eight days of bidding left on Bring a Trailer , the C10 is sitting on an offer of $1,966.