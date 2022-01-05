Fully Loaded 1990 Pilatus PC-9 Hasn’t Been Flown Much, Comes with Ejection Seats

It’s almost everyone’s dream at one point to become a pilot, but as we all very well know, not all of us make it all the way. For those who do, flying becomes a sort of a lifestyle, to such a degree that some become more than just aircraft pilots, they become owners.
There are many types of aircraft out there available to civilians, and our personal favorites in this respect have to be the planes flown during the Second World War. The most widespread however are the military trainers, a breed this here Pilatus PC-9 belongs to.
Born in Switzerland, from where Pilatus operates, the PC-9 range was introduced in 1984 as an evolution of the PC-7, one of the most widespread, at least geographically, aircraft of its kind. Still in active service, close to 300 of them were made and deployed with the militaries of some 14 countries, including the United States.
The one we have here is no longer in active duty, and it’s now out on the open market as one of the few examples with the full complement of FAA-recommended options. More importantly, the seller says this is the “lowest time PC-9 available on the market,” with 2,509 flight hours since new. We are not being told for who the airplane flew in the past.
The plane is powered by a Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-62 engine that delivers 1,149 hp and spins a Hartzell propeller. It can reach speeds of 593 kph (368 mph) and can fly for as much as 1,537 km (955 miles).
As said, the thing is packed with technology, and that includes things like a Garmin cockpit and autopilot, an AeroLED lighting system, a fire detection system, and even ejection seats.
The machine is listed for sale on Boschung Global, but the asking price for it is not disclosed.
