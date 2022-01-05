C8 Chevy Corvette Wagon Has Massive Side Ducts for Unbelievable Mid-Engine Setup

Just like the idea of switching the traditional front-engine rear-wheel-drive configuration to a mid-engine setup, the desire to make practical Corvettes has been around for way too long. With solutions for both the real world and the imaginary realm.
They say that “America’s sports car” has been and always will be a massively entertaining blank canvas for making it your own. Some people have taken this quite literally over the decades. And we have examples dating as far back as 1970 of personal, widebody “SportWagon” transformations.
Not to mention Callaway’s Corvette “AeroWagen” package, which makes the C7 a veritable Shooting Brake. But here is the thing. All this morphing is possible in the real world precisely because of the traditional platform setup. A C8 Corvette, being mid-engined, would not have any logic as a station wagon.
Alas, that has never stopped intrepid virtual artists from achieving their vision, right? The latest example comes from Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media. With the advent of 2022, he premiered a fresh, New Year style and a newfound desire to dwell across the contemporary automotive world realm more than ever before.
Interestingly, the one idea that broke away from the norm (so far) had to do with a yesteryear’s C5 Chevy Corvette Z06 transformed into a four-door Sports Sedan of sorts. Now he is back with an even more appealing virtual Corvette as the digital project is based on the highly successful C8 Stingray.
And it’s arguably even better than a four-door, as it now has been upgraded to a five-door station wagon configuration! The C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Wagon is entirely wishful thinking, we all know that. Even if someone decided to try and build one, the mid-engine layout would arguably present itself as an insurmountable obstacle.
Still, it appears the CGI expert also thought about the same predicament and came up with a cool/funny solution for this unofficial spiritual successor to Chevy’s own 1954 Corvette Nomad concept. The Stingray Wagon has some huge side ducts on each side to direct air to the engine.
