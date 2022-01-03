Corvette C5 Sports Sedan Digitally Mixes Timeless Looks With Space for the Family

At one point, Chevy was rumored to turn the Corvette into a sub-brand and launch a sedan and a crossover/SUV. That would have been a very interesting move, considering that they could’ve used the hype around Stingray, and now the Z06 variant, of the C8 to their advantage.
Obviously, it would’ve been too easy to dismiss it altogether, but the alleged information was reportedly confirmed to Auto Week, more than two years ago, by GM insiders, apparently. Needless to say that it hasn’t materialized at the time of writing, and chances are it never will, but if we learnt something, it is ‘never say never’ when it comes to the car world.
Now, leaving the C8 behind, we will move on to the C5 generation of the Corvette, in the Z06 specification, which has been turned into a sedan by Jlord8 on Instagram. The rendering artist rearranged its pixels, retaining the timeless looks of the model and giving it two extra doors and a rear bench that is actually suitable for adults.
The whole cockpit has moved slightly forward, and with it, probably the engine too, but we’ll get back to this point in a moment. There is less space between the front doors and the wheels and a more upright front windscreen. The wheelbase appears to have roughly the same length, and the whole back end design, behind the C pillars, does not seem to have changed at all.
Now, since the whole passenger compartment was moved forward in order for this rendering to happen, it no longer sports a front mid-engine layout, as the power unit likely sits on top of the front axle. This would inevitably leave a huge mark on the driving dynamics, as the car would no longer be able to attack corners at relatively high speeds. Thus, what you’d get is a vehicle that looks like a Corvette, albeit with two extra doors, and drives like a normal four-door sedan, so we’re actually happy that it does not exist outside the rendering world. But what say you?
