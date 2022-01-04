Alpha EV Family Grows With SAGA Estate, an Adventurously Retro Station Wagon

Alpha Motor Corporation is another one of the myriads of electric vehicle startups that look too shady or too good to actually become authentic. Unlike others, though, it does have a few twists of its own.
Everything started a little over a year ago with the virtual presentation of Alpha Motor’s little ACE Coupe. We did not discard it as vaporware even though its business plan was proven a bit shady afterward. And the California-based startup did not disappoint, at least not from the digital standpoint.
This is because its roster basically exploded to include things such as the ACE Performance, JAX crossover, or the Wolf pickup truck series. All featured the same modular EV architecture recipe and retro styling. That does not mean they’re not modern, as the minimalist design school would be immensely proud of their CGI achievements.
By the way, the company did provide us with a real-world official unveiling ceremony at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. But their Wolf truck present at the event was, unfortunately, just a mockup. So, the actual technical characteristics and the series-production capabilities hang very much in balance even today.
Of course, that hasn’t stopped them from further growing the family. As such, they now have a third series called SAGA. Everything started with an EV sedan, followed by the SUPERSAGA performance version. Now, the brand is back into adventure mode, thanks to the online reveal of the virtually cool SAGA Estate.
As one might have guessed, this is the station wagon member of the SAGA nameplate. But it’s not just any other run-of-the-mill grocery getter. Instead, it will one day (hopefully) become a retro-delicious grocery-getter that’s going to be the envy of every other crossover EV out there, if the owner so desires.
Alleged technical specifications include all the usual performance suspects: 6.3s to 60 mph (96 kph), dual-motor AWD, as well as a range of over 300 miles (483 km). That is not bad at all, especially considering the load-carrying capacity of up to 35 cu. ft. (or 991 liters).
This is because its roster basically exploded to include things such as the ACE Performance, JAX crossover, or the Wolf pickup truck series. All featured the same modular EV architecture recipe and retro styling. That does not mean they’re not modern, as the minimalist design school would be immensely proud of their CGI achievements.
By the way, the company did provide us with a real-world official unveiling ceremony at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. But their Wolf truck present at the event was, unfortunately, just a mockup. So, the actual technical characteristics and the series-production capabilities hang very much in balance even today.
Of course, that hasn’t stopped them from further growing the family. As such, they now have a third series called SAGA. Everything started with an EV sedan, followed by the SUPERSAGA performance version. Now, the brand is back into adventure mode, thanks to the online reveal of the virtually cool SAGA Estate.
As one might have guessed, this is the station wagon member of the SAGA nameplate. But it’s not just any other run-of-the-mill grocery getter. Instead, it will one day (hopefully) become a retro-delicious grocery-getter that’s going to be the envy of every other crossover EV out there, if the owner so desires.
Alleged technical specifications include all the usual performance suspects: 6.3s to 60 mph (96 kph), dual-motor AWD, as well as a range of over 300 miles (483 km). That is not bad at all, especially considering the load-carrying capacity of up to 35 cu. ft. (or 991 liters).