1970 Chevrolet Corvette SportWagon Wide Body Probably Costs More Than It's Worth

Although your eyes are not mistaken, the C3 generation of the ubiquitous Chevrolet Corvette sports car was only produced with coupe and convertible body styles. Always, and all the time. Sure, there was the occasional (very) special model, such as the 1969 Astrovette that was created in honor of the Apollo 12 astronauts. But there was no word on the equally extraterrestrial 1970 Corvette SportWagon...
There have been thousands of Chevy Corvettes for each model year in its history, so it’s only understandable that some people wanted a little variation from the coupe and convertible form. The station wagon conversion has never been too popular among fans, but we can understand if anyone is looking to grab the attention everywhere it parks this... thing.
We’re going with this line of thought even though station wagons usually have a different function – haul stuff for people who find the sedan format a little too... restraining.
Of course, when you take the radical decision of reshaping a sports car into something more akin to a shooting brake, practical considerations are never the sole purpose. After all, how much more stuff can you shove in when there’s not that more available space in the end?!
This 1970 Chevrolet Corvette “SportWagon Wide Body” we have found on eBay fits the bill in more than one way – because the original modifier opted both for additional luggage space and a muscular stance with a wide body kit.
Styling is always subjective, but we actually dig the result... from certain angles. Plus, no matter your stance on the Corvette wagon debate, this thing is certainly going to be the main attraction wherever it goes.
Not only because it looks the way it does, but also due to its decaying condition. It’s like a Batmobile was left to rust in the Batcave for a few decades... If said Batmobile also had fiberglass on it, that would also sport the markings of the ruthless passage of time. You get the point, this thing is both a rust bucket and a fiberglass nightmare, all in one take.
Still, some may feel the titanic job of restoring it back to former glory would be interesting, especially since it doesn’t cost that much – the bid is at $7,100 at the time of writing but do beware of the fact that it still hasn’t reached the reserve point with just two days before the auction closes.
Enough time to jump on the Internet and see if it’s really worth the additional cash you would need afterwards for the upcoming (and mandatory) TLC.
