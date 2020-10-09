Red Chevy Corvette Epically Spins-Out While Failing to Impress Red Mustang

There is quite a social media phenomenon with stories involving Ford Mustangs, the owners' desire to show off, and the disastrous results of being way too overconfident when flooring it. Many humiliated drivers put the blame on the classic technical setup of the rear axle... but the truth is there are plenty of dumb, unexperienced heroes who use the public road as their personal racetracks.
Now, our advice for anyone seeing the video embedded below is to give up misconceptions and understand that any performance machine has its limits, irrespective of the engineering involved.
There are two intertwined solutions to make sure something like this won’t happen to you – first is to give up showing off on public roads. Period. That’s not debatable – for so many reasons, safety first among them.
Secondly, understand that racing pilots train, train, train, train and do some more training to achieve those breathtaking performances. A nice driving course is just around the block, and there are programs for just about anybody – go take one right now.
With that out of the picture, let’s get back to the red Chevy vs. red Mustang encounter. According to reports on the incident (hopefully no one was injured, apart for the pride of the Vette and its owner), and as far as we can tell from the portrait-mode video embedded below (sorry... we know it’s annoying), it must have taken place in Grafton, Illinois.
Note the nice, bulging hood of the car traveling behind the Corvette that turned out unwillingly being the star of the humiliation show. The cars seem to be travelling at slow speed when the Chevy owner and a Mustang in front of it decided to have a roll race.
Unfortunately, in the heat of the action, all we see are tire marks and seem to hear a gear change or two from a Vette that very quickly swerves completely out of control.
While everything could have easily turned into an all-out disaster, shmucks still have an angel or two out there, and the ‘Vette driver narrowly misses the red Mustang travelling on the left lane (not the one he was racing, actually).
It’s going to leave a sting or two, though – both on his pride and in the bank account, because the small separator between opposing lanes must have caused some damage underneath the car. Hopefully, he learned a valuable lesson – do this on the track! Note the first Mustang is also nowhere in sight by the end of the incident, which is kind of cowardly...
