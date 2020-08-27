Would You Spend $25,000 on This Quirky 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Station Wagon?

While many fans have been rooting for General Motors to change the iconic American sports car to a mid-engine configuration, we are fairly sure a lot less would have approved an official station wagon conversion. Yes, we know Ford got away with the Mustang being turned into an electric SUV with the Mach-E, but this is only because the crossovers are all the rage right now, right?
Chances are station wagons were more popular back in 1969 then they are today (also because of said SUV and the love for all things trucks), but even so it’s definitely a rare occasion to see a Chevrolet Corvette turned into some sort of a poor man’s shooting brake.
There are numerous possible explanations for the existence of this 1969 Corvette Station Wagon, none of them substantiated by the description offered on RM Sotheby’s listing simply because there are no details whatsoever. Thus, it is up to our imagination to fill in the blanks.
Perhaps a young couple was formed back in the times of the crazy 1960s and they wanted a lifestyle change. It could be that a C3 Corvette owner decided to give up his white-collar trendy life in the suburbs to cater to his new wife’s adventurous spirit. And because he gave up his job and she was against such trifle matters such as earning for a living they decided to have the ‘Vette turned into a love bandwagon instead of buying a second car.
That would certainly call for the lack of side windows and the blacked-out rear one. Well, joking aside, this ‘69 Corvette is just about ready to cross the auction block in what seems to be a pretty good condition. Considering the age and body diet, of course.
There’s lots of chrome on that rear bumper to snatch your eyes away from the hearse-like conversion, the wire wheels look just about right and the double-sided exhaust is certainly going to make an impression (on your neighbors, especially, if you usually come home late at night).
But does it all warrant the $20,000 to $25,000 fetching price expected during the Auburn Fall event (September 3rd to 5th)?! Let us know in the comments section below.
